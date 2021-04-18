🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area’s Jianna Eike (white jersey) takes a shot on goal under a lot of pressure from Crestwood defenders in first-half action.

Emily Rinaldi looks for an open Pittston Area teammate near the goal against Crestwood.

Pittston Area sophomore Morgan Hilbert brings the ball up field under pressure from a Crestwood defender during a Tuesday, April 13, home game.

Emily Rinaldi scored four goals Wednesday at Tunkhannock when Pittston Area posted a 9-3 Wyoming Valley Conference girls lacrosse victory.

The win gave Pittston Area a 2-2 record going into Saturday’s home game with Scranton Prep. The Lady Patriots had been scheduled to play three straight days and four out of five, but Thursday’s home game was postponed because of COVID-19 issues at Abington Heights.

Pittston Area led 3-1 at halftime and Tunkhannock and widened the lead from there.

Jianna Eike scored twice while Tyra Winters, Morgan Hilbert and Mia Marriggi added a goal each.

Crestwood 13, Pittston Area 6

Crestwood remained unbeaten in WVC play with Tuesday’s road victory.

Isabella Caporuscio scored five goals while Jillian Taleroski had four goals and two assists for the Lady Comets.

Jianna Eike scored three goals, Emily Rinaldi two and Tyra Winters one for the Lady Patriots.