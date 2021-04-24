🔊 Listen to this

Jakiya Kroon won four events and Giavanna Innamorati won three while setting a school record Wednesday when Pittston Area defeated Berwick, 84-66, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 girls track and field meet.

The victory leaves Pittston Area in first place in the division with a 3-0 record.

Innamorati set her record with a time of 15.6 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles. She also won the 300 hurdles and ran a leg of the 1600 relay.

“She didn’t even know it was a record until they announced it,” Pittston Area coach Joe Struckus said. “She was excited.

“It was a big moment for her. She’s been working hard.”

Kroon sprinted to titles in the 100 in 12.6 and 200 in 28.1. She also led off the winning 400 relay and anchored the win in the 1600 relay.

Lauren LoPresto won the long jump and was on the winning 400 relay.

Mikayla Zabrowski and Samantha Ruszin were part of relay wins in the 3200 and 1600.

The leadership of Kroon and Innamorati was expected, but the team has also had some athletes emerge in the strong start.

Ruszin and fellow freshman Jenna Grieco, who was third in both the 200 and 400 Wednesday, are among those who fit that description.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Pittston Area 92, Berwick 58

David Behm swept first place in the three jumps where Pittston Area outscored Berwick, 25-2, in Wednesday’s WVC Division 1 win.

Preston Klem won the 800 and 1600 and ran a leg on the winning 1600 relay.

Allan Williams won the 300 hurdles and was on a winning relay while Felix Mendez was part of two winning relays.

BOYS TENNIS

Dallas 5, Wyoming Area 0

Dallas completed an unbeaten, championship season, winning Friday’s WVC match played at Pittston Area’s Mattei Middle School.

The Warriors won games in all but one set while having a two-match winning streak broken and falling to 4-3.

Nick Winsock-Liam Burke put up the strongest fight at second doubles, losing 6-2, 7-5 to Lucas Carver-Tommy Pierce. Adam Wisnewski battled Dan Flynn at first singles before falling, 6-3, 6-2.

Wyoming Area 3, Berwick 2

Wyoming Area swept doubles to pull out Tuesday’s WVC victory.

Charlie Alfano-Anthony Nelson and Nick Winsock-Gabe Cable each won in straight sets while Jake Nelson rolled, 6-1, 6-0, at second singles.

Wyoming Area 5, Hazleton Area 0

Wyoming Area swept host Hazleton Area Monday in a WVC match.

Adam Wisnewski pulled out a three-set win at first singles. Jake Nelson and Nick Winsock won the other singles matches in straight sets. Anthony Nelson-Charles Alfano won easily at first doubles and second doubles was a forfeit.

BASEBALL

Pittston Area 14, Berwick 7

Pittston Area defeated visiting Berwick Friday in a WVC Division 1 game to improve to 3-4.

Nanticoke 5, Wyoming Area 1

Jake Kelleher had the only Wyoming Area hit and drove in the team’s only run in Wednesday’s WVC Division 2 loss.

Pittston Area 9, Wilkes-Barre Area 3

Pittston Area broke a tie and scored six times in the seventh inning for Tuesday’s WVC Division 1 victory.

Wyoming Area 6, Hanover Area 0

J.J. Hood struck out 15 in Tuesday’s two-hit shutout in Division 2 of the WVC.

Hood doubled and drove in a run.

Jason Weidl had a double, single and two RBI.

Hazleton Area 12, Pittston Area 1

Unbeaten WVC Division 1 leader Hazleton Area handled Pittston Area Monday.

SOFTBALL

Holy Redeemer 10, Wyoming Area 4

Unbeaten Holy Redeemer won Friday’s WVC Division 2 game.

Wyoming Area 8, Lake-Lehman 7

Wyoming Area pulled out its second straight 8-7 victory Tuesday on the road in WVC Division 2 action.

Pittston Area 4, Crestwood 0

Tori Para struck out 11 Tuesday in a three-hit shutout while adding two hits and an RBI.

The win sent the Lady Patriots into a tie for the WVC Division 1 lead with a 4-0 start that included three shutouts.

Wyoming Area 8, MMI Prep 7

Wyoming Area rallied with three runs in the bottom of the sixth and then held off MMI Prep for Monday’s WVC Division 2 victory.

Winning pitcher Stephanie Nowak also led the hitting, going 3-for-4 with three RBI and a double. Jocelyn Williams and Kaitlyn Slusser also had doubles, with Williams knocking in two runs. Morgan Janeski had two RBI and lead-off hitter Anna Wisnewski was 3-for-4.

Pittston Area 3, Berwick 0

Kallie Booth drove in two runs and Gianna Adams struck out nine in pitching a complete game as Pittston Area picked up a road win in Division 1 of the WVC Monday.

Booth also doubled. Bella Giardina had the other Pittston Area RBI.