Taryn Ashby extended her own school record in the javelin for the second time this season April 17 with a throw of 49.01 meters (160-9½) for Villanova University during the Virginia Challenge in Charlottesville.

The junior from Pittston Area is a two-time Big East champion and two-time National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I East Regional qualifier in the event. Ashby has broken the record for the current javelin implement – introduced in 1999 – three times during her career.

Ashby placed third out of 16 at the meet after launching the record throw on her first attempt, beating her mark of 48.98 at the Raleigh Relays in March. She threw 48.97 on her final attempt in Virginia.

Before outdoor track and field season was canceled in 2020, Ashby was a two-time, first-team All-Big East selection. She also was named the Big East Women’s Field Athlete of the Week twice during the 2019 season.

At Pittston Area, Ashby was a four-time letterwinner and a team captain in all four of her sports, playing goalie in soccer, scoring more than 1,000 points in basketball and both playing shortstop on the softball team and competing in track and field during the spring.

Ashby won nine district medals and a state javelin medal.