The Wyoming Area School District has placed all sports on pause until at least Tuesday due to COVID-19 issues.

Wyoming Area Secondary Center principal Jon Pollard said due to the increase in positive cases of COVID-19 that all sports teams and extra curricular activities have been suspended. He added that extended pauses for specific sports teams will also be necessary, but didn’t elaborate on which teams.

Pollard added that the Pennsylvania Department of Health recommended the secondary center return to virtual learning starting Monday. Elementary schools will remain open.