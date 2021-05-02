🔊 Listen to this

MANHEIM – Pittston Area basketball scoring leaders and all-star guards J.J. Walsh and Kallie Booth are playing this spring and summer with the NEPA Elite AAU club out of Riverfront Sports in Scranton.

Walsh is part of the NEPA Elite Coyle 17U boys team, the club’s top team, which competes in the Hoop Group Showcase League along with its tournament competition. The junior guard was a first-team Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 all-star choice by coaches.

The Coyle team opened its season last weekend by winning its HGSL opener, then going 1-2 in its division at the Pittsburgh Jam Fest.

Booth is the only sophomore on an otherwise all-junior roster for the NEPA Elite Rini 17U girls team. She was a second-team WVC Division 1 all-star choice as a sophomore.

The Rini team also opened last week, going 4-1 in Live! at the Nook, a Select Events Basketball showcase at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster County.

Avery McNulty, a 6-foot-1 Scranton Prep junior from Pittston, is also a member of the team.

Booth had a team-high three assists and McNulty made three steals when NEPA Elite opened with a 52-16 rout of CJ Hawks-Lightning.

NEPA Elite ended the April 23-25 event with three straight wins.

McNulty had six points in the first of those wins, 56-44, over ULK-Brenon.

Booth had three of the team’s 17 steals in a 57-37 victory over All Day Hoops.

Jack Locker from Pittston Area and Sean Hill from Old Forge are members of the NEPA Elite Wignot 17U boys team that went 3-1 in the Pittsburgh Jam Fest, also held April 23-25.