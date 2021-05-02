🔊 Listen to this

Brianna Pizzano won at both first singles and first doubles Thursday when Misericordia University defeated Lycoming College in women’s tennis to improve to 3-1 in the Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom and 4-2 overall.

Pizzano did not lose a game in singles and dropped just one with doubles partner Emily Brecker.

The freshman from Wyoming Area was named MAC Freedom Women’s Tennis Player of the Week April 13 after going 2-0 at first singles and 2-0 at first doubles that week.

Pizzano was a District 2 Class 2A singles champion as a freshman and sophomore and doubles champion as a junior and senior at Wyoming Area.