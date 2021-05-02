🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area No. 1 Adam Wisnewski hits an approach shot against Tunkhannock’s Zak Keiser at a home match at Pittston Area’s Mattei courts on April 26. Wisnewski came back after losing the first set. 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

The doubles team of Gabriel Cable-Nick Winsock added the decisive point to singles victories by Adam Wisnewski and Jacob Nelson Friday as Wyoming Area posted the first District 2 boys tennis team tournament victory in school history by defeating MMI Prep, 3-2, in a preliminary round match.

Wyoming Area is shutting down sports Saturday through Monday as a COVID-19 precaution, but the team will be allowed to compete in the quarterfinals Tuesday at top-seeded Scranton Prep, the unbeaten Lackawanna League champion. The match was originally scheduled for Monday.

The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association did not begin conducting team tennis championships until the 2000-01 school year.

Wyoming Area did not reach the district tournament until 2018. The Warriors lost to Dunmore in a 2018 preliminary and Holy Cross in a 2019 quarterfinal, both by 3-2 scores.

“Both years, we lost in the second doubles match,” Warriors coach Bill Roberts said.

This time, with the team score tied at 2-2, it came down to second doubles again.

Cable and Winsock left no doubt. They combined to defeat Ethan Stine-Dustin Paul, 6-0, 6-1, in the last point to be decided.

Wyoming Area also defeated MMI Prep, 3-2, when the teams met April 7.

The score was the same, but the route to getting there was different.

Wisnewski won at first singles, 6-2, 6-2, over Zander Spear.

“Number one was a close match the first time we played them,” Roberts said. “This time, he totally controlled the match.”

Nelson was a doubles player for the first half of the season. Playing singles against MMI for the first time, he won in the third spot, 6-2, 6-4, over Ryan McNelis.

MMI Prep’s points came at second singles with Christian Boland’s 6-2, 6-3 victory over Sean Burke and in three sets at first doubles where Noah Long-Tom Mayernik defeated Charles Alfano-Anthony Nelson, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.

Crestwood 5, Wyoming Area 0

The Warriors lost their regular-season finale Tuesday at Crestwood, the WVC’s second-place team.

Anthony Nelson-Charles Alfano took the first doubles match to three sets.

Final WVC standings: Dallas 9-0, Crestwood 8-1, Wyoming Seminary 7-2, Holy Redeemer 5-3, Wyoming Area 5-4, MMI Prep 3-5, Berwick 3-6, Wilkes-Barre Area 2-5, Tunkhannock 1-8, Hazleton Area 0-9.

Wyoming Area finished eighth out of 14 District 2 Class 2A teams in the ratings race for playoff seeding.

The tournament is limited to eight teams unless others have a .500 mark or better.

MMI Prep was 5-5 overall to earn a spot that expanded the tournament to nine teams and made Friday’s preliminary round match necessary.

Wyoming Area 5, Tunkhannock 0

The Warriors swept Tunkhannock in a WVC match Monday.

Adam Wisnewski recovered from dropping the first set to win first singles.

Gabriel Cable-Nick Winsock won, 6-0, 6-0, at second doubles and the other matches were decided in straight sets. Jacob Nelson and Sean Burke won second and third singles. Charles Alfano-Anthony Nelson won first doubles.