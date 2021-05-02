The doubles team of Gabriel Cable-Nick Winsock added the decisive point to singles victories by Adam Wisnewski and Jacob Nelson Friday as Wyoming Area posted the first District 2 boys tennis team tournament victory in school history by defeating MMI Prep, 3-2, in a preliminary round match.
Wyoming Area is shutting down sports Saturday through Monday as a COVID-19 precaution, but the team will be allowed to compete in the quarterfinals Tuesday at top-seeded Scranton Prep, the unbeaten Lackawanna League champion. The match was originally scheduled for Monday.
The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association did not begin conducting team tennis championships until the 2000-01 school year.
Wyoming Area did not reach the district tournament until 2018. The Warriors lost to Dunmore in a 2018 preliminary and Holy Cross in a 2019 quarterfinal, both by 3-2 scores.
“Both years, we lost in the second doubles match,” Warriors coach Bill Roberts said.
This time, with the team score tied at 2-2, it came down to second doubles again.
Cable and Winsock left no doubt. They combined to defeat Ethan Stine-Dustin Paul, 6-0, 6-1, in the last point to be decided.
Wyoming Area also defeated MMI Prep, 3-2, when the teams met April 7.
The score was the same, but the route to getting there was different.
Wisnewski won at first singles, 6-2, 6-2, over Zander Spear.
“Number one was a close match the first time we played them,” Roberts said. “This time, he totally controlled the match.”
Nelson was a doubles player for the first half of the season. Playing singles against MMI for the first time, he won in the third spot, 6-2, 6-4, over Ryan McNelis.
MMI Prep’s points came at second singles with Christian Boland’s 6-2, 6-3 victory over Sean Burke and in three sets at first doubles where Noah Long-Tom Mayernik defeated Charles Alfano-Anthony Nelson, 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.
Crestwood 5, Wyoming Area 0
The Warriors lost their regular-season finale Tuesday at Crestwood, the WVC’s second-place team.
Anthony Nelson-Charles Alfano took the first doubles match to three sets.
Final WVC standings: Dallas 9-0, Crestwood 8-1, Wyoming Seminary 7-2, Holy Redeemer 5-3, Wyoming Area 5-4, MMI Prep 3-5, Berwick 3-6, Wilkes-Barre Area 2-5, Tunkhannock 1-8, Hazleton Area 0-9.
Wyoming Area finished eighth out of 14 District 2 Class 2A teams in the ratings race for playoff seeding.
The tournament is limited to eight teams unless others have a .500 mark or better.
MMI Prep was 5-5 overall to earn a spot that expanded the tournament to nine teams and made Friday’s preliminary round match necessary.
Wyoming Area 5, Tunkhannock 0
The Warriors swept Tunkhannock in a WVC match Monday.
Adam Wisnewski recovered from dropping the first set to win first singles.
Gabriel Cable-Nick Winsock won, 6-0, 6-0, at second doubles and the other matches were decided in straight sets. Jacob Nelson and Sean Burke won second and third singles. Charles Alfano-Anthony Nelson won first doubles.