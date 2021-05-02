🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area moved into a dominant position in the boys standings, but lost its lead in the girls standings while taking on two of its top threats in Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 track and field on consecutive days this week.

The Warriors won twice to improve to 5-0 and clinch no worse than a tie for first place.

The Lady Warriors split their meets, slipping to 4-1 and into second place behind unbeaten Lake-Lehman, a team they still get to face head-to-head.

Wyoming Area boys 106, Holy Redeemer 42

Drew Mruk swept the throws and Wyoming Area used its depth to overwhelm visiting Holy Redeemer Wednesday while clinching at least the first-place tie.

Mruk won the shot put with 43-0, discus with 127-6 and javelin with 160-10.

Holy Redeemer won one-third of the events, but picked up second-place points in just one of 15 individual events as Wyoming Area built a 42-3 advantage there.

Usamah Alansari won the 110-meter high hurdles and the high jump.

Rocco Pizano, Nicholas Sciandra, Tyler Sciandra, James Gallagher and Nick George were other multiple-event winners, including relays.

Wyoming Area boys 110, Tunkhannock 40

Wyoming Area left no doubt while handing Tunkhannock its first loss Tuesday.

Rocco Pizano won the 100- and 200-meter dashes, along with the triple jump and the leadoff leg on the winning 400 relay.

Usamah Alansari won the high hurdles, the long jump and the high jump.

Michael Branley won the 1600 and 3200 runs while Drew Mruk won the shot put and discus.

Holy Redeemer 75, Wyoming Area girls 74

Wyoming Area came up a point short at home Wednesday while suffering its first loss.

Sofia Gonzales won both hurdles and the high jump in a losing effort.

Wyoming Area girls 77, Tunkhannock 69

Sofia Gonzalez won both hurdles and the high jump during Tuesday’s WVC road victory.

Olivia Kwiatkowski won the 800 and 1600 and led off the opening win in the 3200 relay.

Bianca Pizano won the long jump and triple jump while Sandra Campenni won the 400 and was part of two relay wins.