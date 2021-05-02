🔊 Listen to this

Hunter Lawall hurled a three-hit shutout Friday when Wyoming Area defeated Wyoming Seminary, 6-0, in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 baseball game at Atlas Field.

The Warriors avenged a season-opening loss while improving to 3-4 in the division and 4-4 overall. They rank fourth of seven teams in the District 2 Class 4A playoff seeding race.

Wyoming Seminary fell to 4-4 and 5-4.

Wyoming Area has won three of its last four, allowing just one run in that time.

Lawall walked three and struck out six while throwing 58 of his 89 pitches for strikes.

Evan Melberger had a double, triple and two runs scored.

John Morgan, who had a double, and J.J. Hood also had two hits.

Wyoming Area 11, MMI Prep 1

J.J. Hood struck out 16 in a three-hitter Monday.

Wyoming Area scored seven times in the bottom of the first, then put the game away early on the 10-run rule with its final run in the sixth inning of the WVC Division 2 game.

Hood also excelled offensively, going 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Jake Kelleher went 4-for-5 with a double, four runs batted in and two runs scored.

Evan Melberger had four of the team’s 17 stolen bases along with two hits, two runs and two RBI.

Hunter Lawall added a double, single and RBI.

SOFTBALL

Hanover Area 7, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area lost on the road Friday to fall to 5-3 in WVC Division 2 and 5-4 overall.

Wyoming Area 15, Wyoming Seminary 0

Kate Slusser was 3-for-3 with a triple, a home run and six RBI when Wyoming Area won in three innings during Tuesday’s WVC Division 2 road game.

The Lady Warriors scored seven runs in the first, six in the second, then finished the game on the 15-run rule in the third inning.

Stephanie Nowak struck out five and did not walk a batter in the three-hit shutout.

Kayla Leo drove in four runs on two hits and Anna Wisnewski was 2-for-2.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wyoming Area 21, North Pocono 4

Wyoming Area remained tied for the best overall record in District 2 with Tuesday’s rout of visiting North Pocono in a WVC game.

The Lady Warriors are 10-1.

Makenzie Switzer scored seven goals, assisted on one and came up with 13 groundballs.

Emma Kelleher had five goals and five assists while going 10-for-12 on draws.

Halle Kranson who had five assists and four groundballs, and Sofia Sabatini, who had four assists and five groundballs, each scored three times.

Wyoming Area 18, Hazleton Area 6

Emma Kelleher and Makenzie Switzer scored five goals each in Monday’s WVC romp over visiting Hazleton Area.

Kelleher also had three assists and four groundballs while controlling 17 of 20 draws.

Switzer had two assists and 15 groundballs.

Sofia Sabatini scored four goals and assisted on four more.

Wyoming Area 22, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Emma Kelleher scored six times to lead seven players with multiple goals in the April 24 WVC romp.

Halle Kranson scored four times while Sofia Sabatini and Makenzie Switzer scored three each. Sabatini had four assists, Switzer three and Kranson two.

Wyoming Area 14, Delaware Valley 2

Wyoming Area won big on the road in the April 23 WVC game.

BOYS LACROSSE

Holy Redeemer 6, Wyoming Area 5

Wyoming Area lost its fifth straight Friday to fall to 1-7 on the season.

North Pocono 8, Wyoming Area 0

North Pocono shut out visiting Wyoming Area in Wednesday’s WVC game.

Delaware Valley 22, Wyoming Area 3

T.J. Kearns scored all three goals for Wyoming Area in the April 23 WVC game.