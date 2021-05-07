🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area batter Tiara George swings at a pitch in the fifth inning Thursday in front of Tunkhannock catcher Paige Marabell.

Tunkhannock’s Nicole Howell steals second base in the third inning Thursday as Pittston Area shortstop Tori Para covers the bag.

Tunkhannock’s Elle McNeff dives into second base for successful steal in the fifth inning Thursday as Pittston Area shortstop Tori Para awaits the throw.

HUGHESTOWN — The situation called for calmness Thursday, but that’s easier said than done.

Yet there stood Pittston Area’s Tori Para at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning. Two runners on, two outs and the Patriots’ divisional hopes on the line.

“When I got up, I felt more relaxed than normal because I knew my teammates were cheering for me,” Para said. “Lifted a big weight off my chest. Felt really nice just to know they always have faith in me when I’m up.”

That faith led to Para doubling to right field, scoring both runners and giving Pittston Area a 4-3 win over Tunkhannock in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 softball game.

Tunkhannock (8-1 Div. 1, 11-2) saw its 11-game winning streak end. Pittston Area (5-1 Div. 1, 5-2) prevented the Tigers from closing in on the division title.

Pittston Area is playing catch-up on its schedule because of two pauses for COVID-19 issues. The Patriots have a tough opponent Friday at Hazleton Area and then play at Tunkhannock on Tuesday in what will be the first of eight games in a 10-day stretch.

“We need it a little bit because we’re out of rhythm,” Pittston Area coach Frank Parente said. “We just can’t get a rhythm. We play a game then we’re down for 14 days, we play a game and we’re down for 14 days. So we’re looking forward to the everyday, seeing live at-bats. We’re not getting the at-bats that’s why our bats are a little behind right now.”

Those bats caught up just in time. Kallie Booth singled to left with two outs in the seventh. Sage Weidlich then singled to right, moving Booth to third. Both scored on Para’s double, which probably would have ended up a triple had the game not ended.

Para also helped Pittston Area tie the score 2-2 in the sixth. She led off with a triple to right and scored on Ava Callahan’s single to left.

Tunkhannock took a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh on Gabby Wood’s RBI single, but things could have been much worse for Pittston Area. Tunkhannock had a runner thrown out trying to steal third. Weidlich, Pittston Area’s center fielder, made a running catch on a liner rocketed into the right-center gap by Tunkhannock’s Paige Marabell.

The Tigers didn’t help themselves an inning earlier when two runners were thrown out at home trying to score on grounders against Pittston Area’s drawn-in infield.

Pittston Area pitcher Gianna Adams also ended the first six innings with a strikeout and finished with 12 total.

“We certainly didn’t deserve to win the game,” Tunkhannock coach Bob Hegedty said. “Pittston outplayed us. We couldn’t get done what we needed to get done as far as executing plays. We had some terrible baserunning mistakes and didn’t get one bunt down today.”

Pittston Area 4, Tunkhannock 3

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

McNeff 2b`2`1`1`1

Marabell c`4`0`1`0

Wood 1b`4`0`1`1

Howell lf`4`1`3`0

Schultz ss`4`0`2`1

Parr pr`0`0`0`0

Hannon p`3`0`0`0

Huff 3b`3`0`0`0

Kulsicavage rf`3`0`0`0

James cf`2`1`1`0

Totals`29`3`9`3

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Giardina lf`4`0`1`0

Booth rf`4`2`2`0

Weidlich cf`4`1`2`0

Para ss`4`1`3`3

Callahan c`3`0`2`1

Adams p`3`0`0`0

Borthwick 3b`2`0`0`0

Mihalka ph`1`0`0`0

Baiera 1b`3`0`0`0

George 2b`3`0`0`0

Totals`31`4`10`4

Tunkhannock`000`110`1 — 3

Pittston Area`000`101`2 — 4

2B — Para. 3B — Para.

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Hannon L 6.2`10`4`3`0`9

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams W`7.0`9`3`3`3`12