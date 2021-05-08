🔊 Listen to this

HUGHESTOWN – First, Pittston Area kept Tunkhannock from running away with the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 softball race.

Then, the Lady Patriots essentially ended Hazleton Area’s hopes of remaining in contention the next day.

The two results turned an already busy stretch of games into an important stretch as Pittston Area catches up from having its season interrupted for COVID-19 protocol delays.

Pittston Area 4, Tunkhannock 3

The situation called for calmness Thursday, but that can be easier said than done.

Yet, there stood Pittston Area’s Tori Para at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning. Two runners on, two outs and the Lady Patriots’ divisional hopes on the line with the team trailing by a run.

“When I got up, I felt more relaxed than normal because I knew my teammates were cheering for me,” Para said. “Lifted a big weight off my chest. Felt really nice just to know they always have faith in me when I’m up.”

That faith led to Para doubling to right field, scoring both runners and giving Pittston Area a win over Tunkhannock in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 softball game.

Tunkhannock lost for the first time in the WVC and within District 2. The Lady Tigers had their 11-game winning streak end while slipping to 8-1 in the division and 11-2 overall.

Pittston Area closed the game to 1½ games on a day when it could have swelled to 3½ with Tunkhannock heading into its final four games.

After beating first-place Tunkhannock Thursday and winning at then, third-place Hazleton Area Friday, Pittston Area is about to begin a stretch of eight games in 10 days by playing at Tunkhannock Tuesday.

“We need it a little bit because we’re out of rhythm,” Pittston Area coach Frank Parente said. “We just can’t get a rhythm. We play a game then we’re down for 14 days, we play a game and we’re down for 14 days. So we’re looking forward to the everyday, seeing live at-bats. We’re not getting the at-bats that’s why our bats are a little behind right now.”

Those bats caught up just in time.

Kallie Booth singled to left with two outs in the seventh. Sage Weidlich then singled to right, moving Booth to third. Both scored on Para’s double, which probably would have ended up a triple had the game not ended.

Para also helped Pittston Area tie the score 2-2 in the sixth. She led off with a triple to right and scored on Ava Callahan’s single to left.

Tunkhannock took a 3-2 lead in the top of the seventh on Gabby Wood’s RBI single, but things could have been much worse for Pittston Area. Tunkhannock had a runner thrown out trying to steal third. Weidlich, Pittston Area’s center fielder, made a running catch on a liner rocketed into the right-center gap by Tunkhannock’s Paige Marabell.

Pittston Area also cut down two runners at the plate with the infield drawn in an inning earlier.

Lady Patriots Area pitcher Gianna Adams also ended the first six innings with a strikeout and finished with 12 total.

“We certainly didn’t deserve to win the game,” Tunkhannock coach Bob Hegedty said. “Pittston outplayed us.”

Para went 3-for-4 with three runs batted in. Booth, Weidlich and Callahan all had two hits with Booth scoring twice.

Adams gave up nine hits and walked three in the complete game.

Pittston Area 10, Hazleton Area 9

The offense kept going from Thursday’s final-inning comeback into Friday’s fast start with seven runs in the top of the first.

Hazleton Area rallied into an 8-7 lead after two innings, but the Lady Patriots pulled out a 10-9 victory behind 13 hits and a strong relief appearance by Gianna Adams.

Tori Para and Sage Weidlich each had two hits, including a double, and an RBI. Para scored three times and Weidlich twice.

Skylar Borthwick singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Kallie Booth also had two hits.

Adams gave up just one hit and one run in 5 2/3 innings. She walked four and struck out three.

Pittston Area is 6-1 in the division. The Lady Patriots are 6-2 overall to rank third out of eight in the District 2 Class 5A playoff seeding race.

Dallas 3, Pittston Area 2

Playing for the first time in exactly two weeks, Pittston Area outhit Dallas, 12-3, Tuesday, but never scored until the seventh inning.

Bella Giardina had two hits, including a home run for the game’s only extra base hit.

Sage Weidlich had three hits while Tori Para also had two.

Gianna Adams only gave up one earned run in a three-hitter. She walked three and struck out three.