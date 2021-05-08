🔊 Listen to this

F.J. Braccini was one of six Michigan State track and field athletes to win titles April 30 and May 1 in the Billy Hayes Invitational, the Big Ten’s fourth invitational of the season, which was hosted by Indiana University.

Braccini threw the javelin 53.01 meters (173-11).

The freshman, who was a multi-sport athlete at Wyoming Area, finished seventh at the Illini Big Ten Invitational a week earlier with a throw of 52.91.

Braccini’s career-best came in an April 17 meet when he threw 57.27 meters (187-11).

Michigan State competes in the Big Ten Outdoor Championships May 14-16.