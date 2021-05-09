🔊 Listen to this

YATESVILLE – Late in Thursday’s Jordan Relays, meet officials took a break from the steady stream of announcements of upcoming entries and results of completed events.

It was time to use the public address system to thank Pittston Area for hosting the event for the 65th time in 67 years. The applause that ensued showed that meet officials were not the only ones that were grateful.

One weather situation and last year’s pandemic-related cancellation were the only interruptions in the schedule in nearly seven decades.

Ongoing adjustments for the pandemic threatened to extend the second interruption to a second year because Scranton Memorial Stadium is temporarily unavailable to major events.

Then, Pittston Area stepped in and offered up Charley Trippi Stadium and its refurbished track to host the event, which is run by the Lackawanna Track Conference since the bulk of the field is made up of its member schools.

“We’re thankful to Pittston Area for hosting,” Scranton athletic director and LTC president Ted Anderson said. “They did a nice job. It was a nice night.

“Hundreds of athletes got a chance to participate and run.”

The event will likely go back to Memorial Stadium next year after it also undergoes offseason track replacement.

Thursday, however, coaches and athletes used to heading there were happy to have an alternate site for a popular event that many thought would be scratched from the schedule.

“It’s been a crazy year for everybody, so to have some positives was really nice,” said Abington Heights coach Mike Ludka, whose team won the Class 3A girls title. “I’m thrilled we had tonight at all.”

Mid Valley coach Nick Kazinetz had similar thoughts after his team won the Class 2A boys title.

“I was just happy to see all kids compete tonight because they lost their seasons last year,” Kazinetz said. “It was great to see our kids compete, but it was also great to see all kids compete.”

Valley View won the Class 3A boys and Western Wayne the Class 2A girls titles.