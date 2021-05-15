🔊 Listen to this

The Patriots Bella Giardina cracks a hit in the bottom of the first inning against Crestwood on Wednesday. Pittston Area blanked the Comets 6-0 at home.

As the Pittston Area softball team rushes to make up games in a coronavirus-interrupted season, it is also trying to make up ground of two of District 2’s top teams.

The second-place Lady Patriots defeated third-place Hazleton Area Friday to end the week as the only Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 team that still has a chance to catch first-place Tunkhannock. At the same time, they are second behind Lackawanna League Division 1 leader Abington Heights in the race for the top seed and a home-field advantage throughout the District 2 Class 5A playoffs.

Pittston Area played three times in four days and ended the week with an 8-2 record in the division and an 8-3 mark overall. The Friday game was not just the third in four days, but also the first of five in a six-day stretch.

Pittston Area 8, Hazleton Area 3

Sage Weidlich and Kallie Booth each had two hits and drove in two runs Friday to back Gianna Adams, who did not allow an earned run while throwing a five-hitter in the WVC Division 1 game.

Weidlich’s hits included a triple while Booth had a double.

Adams walked three and struck out seven.

Weidlich also scored twice.

Tori Para and Nikki Dennis also had two of the team’s 11 hits.

The Lady Patriots opened a 7-0 lead through five innings.

Pittston Area 6, Crestwood 0

Gianna Adams tossed a four-hit shutout Wednesday when Pittston Area scored two runs in each in the bottoms of the third, fourth and fifth innings to take control.

Adams walked three and struck out eight.

Sage Weidlich had three hits and Ava Callahan drove in three runs on two hits.

Weidlich also scored twice and drove in a run.

Tunkhannock 5, Pittston Area 4

TUNKHANNOCK — The similarities were uncanny. The outcome, though, was different.

This time Tunkhannock won in walk-off fashion.

Emily Schultz delivered a two-run single to right field with two outs in the bottom of the seventh as Tunkhannock edged Pittston Area Tuesday, tightening its hold on first place in Division 1 of Wyoming Valley Conference softball.

“We have to taste the same pill they had to taste the other day, and it’s tough,” Pittston Area coach Frank Parente said. “I told the girls they played great and to remember the feeling. It’s no fun to lose. Tip of the cap to (Tunkhannock). They’re a team that’s going to battle.”

Five days earlier, Pittston Area trailed Tunkhannock 3-2 going into the bottom of the seventh. Tori Para then hit a two-run double with two outs — also to right field — to give the Patriots a 4-3 victory.

Pittston Area entered that final inning with 9-1-2 up in the batting order, just like Tunkhannock did on Tuesday. The Tigers, though, trailed by two runs.

“They battled right to the end,” Tunkhannock coach Bob Hegedty said. “It’s like they flipped a switch and it turned on at the end, and Pittston has a great team, a nice young team. Coach (Ron) Hampsey said it. He thought we deserved to win down there and we didn’t, and we thought Pittston deserved to win here tonight and didn’t.”

Pittston Area took the 4-2 lead in the sixth on a two-run double by Taylor Baiera and an RBI single by Nikki Dennis. Para brought in the Patriots’ first run in the third inning on a bloop single to right.

Holy Redeemer 8, Wyoming Area 0

Jenna Santuk threw a no-hitter for WVC Division 2 champion Holy Redeemer in Thursday’s game.

It was the third straight day the Lady Warriors (6-6) played after not having a game in the first 10 days of May.

Delaware Valley 4, Wyoming Area 3

Delaware Valley beat host Wyoming Area in Wednesday’s non-league game.

Kaitlyn Slusser went 3-for-3 in the loss.

Kayla Leo, Steph Nowak and Jocelyn Williams had two hits each while Anna Wisnewski scored twice.

Wyoming Area 9, Lake-Lehman 5

Jocelyn Williams had three hits and three RBI as Wyoming Area returned to action Tuesday with a come-from-behind victory in WVC Division 2.

Lake-Lehman led 3-0 after 3 ½ innings before Wyoming Area scored two runs in the fourth, five in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Cassandra Scripkunas also drove in three runs while Morgan Janeski also had three hits.

Williams, Scripkunas and Janeski all scored twice. Scripkunas, Kayla Leo and Anna Wisnewski had two hits each.

BASEBALL

Hazleton Area 12, Pittston Area 0

Nick Biasi went 4-for-4 with three doubles and Pittston Area managed just two hits in Thursday’s WVC Division 1 game against the unbeaten Cougars.

MMI Prep 4, Wyoming Area 3

J.J. Hood hit a two-run homer, following Jake Kelleher’s RBI double in the first inning for Wyoming Area, but Marcus Danchision shut down the Warriors from there, finishing with 13 strikeouts for MMI Prep in Wednesday’s WVC Division 2 victory.

Wyoming Area 3, Nanticoke 1

J.J. Hood struck out nine in a two-hitter Tuesday to lead Wyoming Area to the WVC Division 2 road win.

Hunter Lawall went 3-for-3 with a home run.

Wyoming Valley West 11, Pittston Area 5

Wyoming Valley West downed host Pittston Area in Monday’s WVC Division 1 game.

Valley View 6, Pittston Area 3

P.J. Pisano went 3-for-3 and scored twice for Pittston Area during the May 8 non-league loss to Valley View.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wyoming Seminary 15, Pittston Area 4

Grace Parsons scored four goals and assisted on another for Wyoming Seminary in Thursday’s WVC victory.

Emily Rinaldi scored twice for Pittston Area (4-9).

Abington Heights 14, Pittston Area 5

Jianna Eike scored three goals for Pittston Area during Wednesday’s WVC loss.

Lake-Lehman 15, Wyoming Area 5

Wyoming Area played for the first time in two weeks and lost the battle for second-place in the WVC to Lake-Lehman, which won its 15th straight game overall.

Mackenzie Switzer scored three goals and Emma Kelleher had the other two for the Lady Warriors.

Pittston Area 7, Wilkes-Barre Area 6

Emily Rinaldi scored the overtime game-winner and Rachel Deleo made 14 saves in Monday’s WVC victory by Pittston Area.

Tyra Winters and Morgan Hilbert scored twice each in the win.

BOYS LACROSSE

Scranton Prep 25, Wyoming Area 4

Wyoming Area fell to 2-9 with Monday’s WVC loss.

Tunkhannock 12, Wyoming Area 7

Tunkhannock defeated visiting Wyoming Area May 8 in a WVC game