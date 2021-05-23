🔊 Listen to this

MOSCOW – Nico Sciandra won the boys 300-meter hurdles and Toni Minichello took the girls javelin title Monday to lead Wyoming Area performances in the District 2 Class 2A Track and Field Championships at North Pocono.

Sciandra helped Wyoming Area follow up a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 boys championship season by finishing tied for second out of 20 in the team standings.

Minichello was followed by Bianca Pizano, allowing the Lady Warriors to produce the only 1-2 finish by teammates in the Class 2A girls meet.

BOYS

Related Video

Nico Sciandra went into the 300 hurdles as the top seed, based on the best regular-season time, but five other runners in his heat had come within a second of that mark during the regular season.

“Looking over the times of the other kids throughout the week, I was prepared for it to be a very close race,” Sciandra said. “There was very little separation through my entire heat and it was just a phenomenal race out of everybody.”

Sciandra held off Lackawanna Trail’s Tyler Rozanski down the stretch.

“I saw him out of the corner of my eye and I knew I had to put everything else I had left into those last few hurdles,” he said.

Lackawanna Track Conference Division 3 champion Mid Valley won its first district title with 83 points.

Wyoming Area, the only WVC team in the top six, tied Scranton Prep with 62 points.

The top two finishers in each event qualified for the May 28 Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Championships at Shippensburg University.

Drew Mruk qualified for the Warriors in both the shot put and javelin while Michael Branley made it in the 1600 for the Warriors.

Mruk added a sixth in the discus to his two silver medals. Branley was fifth in the 3200.

Blaise Sokach-Minnick was third in the javelin.

Rocco Pizano, in the triple jump, and Jeremiah Wolo, in the pole vault, each took fifth.

Usamah Alansari was sixth in the 110 high hurdles

Wyoming Area was strong in the relays, taking third place in the 400 and 1600 and fourth in the 3200.

GIRLS

Toni Minichello held up her top seed in the javelin with a winning throw of 112-0.

Bianca Pizano was the only other thrower to surpass 100 feet, finishing second in 108-5.

“Going in as the top seed, you get to throw at the end after everyone else gets to throw,” Minichello said. “It really puts you at ease when you get to see what mark you really have to strive to hit.”

Minichello and Pizano combined for 18 of the 34 team points Wyoming Area used to finish seventh in the 17-team field.

Holy Redeemer beat out Lake-Lehman for the title, rallying with a win in the closing 1600 relay, by a margin of 91-89 1/3.

Anna Wisnewski tied for fourth in the pole vault where Lily Kelleher was sixth.

The Lady Warriors were fifth in both the 400 and 1600 relays.

Aubrianna Marranca (3200), Sofia Gonzales (300 hurdles) and Rosalind Tart (triple jump) all finished fith.

Adreanna Cunningham, in the 100, and Samara Campenni, in the 800, each finished sixth.

The top six in each event earned medals and team points.