MOSCOW – After waiting two years for redemption following a fall over hurdles in the 2019 District 2 Class 3A Track and Field Championships 100-meter final, the first thing Pittston Area’s Giavanna Innamorati wanted was to remain on her feet for that event.

Innamorati wound up standing tall Tuesday when she was the only girl to win three gold medals as the championship meet returned after a one-year hiatus for the pandemic.

“Sophomore year, I fell in the finals in the 100 hurdles when I was in first place,” Innamorati said. “So, to come back this year and get first, this was my goal.

“I clipped the hurdle and fell (in 2019) and I was very disappointed in that.”

Innamorati properly channeled that disappointment in both the short term and the long term.

She returned to the track in 2019 to take third in the 300 hurdles after her fall in the 100.

“I was so mad at myself and upset that I knew I had to push myself in that 300 and at least get something,” Innamorati said.

Innamorati cruised over every hurdle in the 100 Tuesday to win by more than a second.

“It was a big thing for me to get first,” she said between races. “All I wanted was to finish.

“I was happy today.”

Innamorati did not stop there. She ran a leg on the championship 400 relay team and won the 300 hurdles despite running in Lane 6, along the stadium fence as the event’s sixth seed.

The three wins helped Pittston Area to second in the team standings.

The Lady Patriots still had title hopes all the way into the final event the 1600 relay where Dallas won to boost its final victory margin to 74 ½-57.

Freshman Aria Messner joined innamorati, Lauren LoPresto and Jakiya Kroon on the 1600 relay win and also won individually taking the triple jump.

Messner was also second in the long jump and sixth in the high jump.

Kroon finished fourth in the 100 and sixth in the 200.

Makayla Zabrowski was fifth in the 800 and LoPresto was sixth in the long jump.

Boys

David Behm cleared 6-3 to finish second in the high jump, leading the way for Pittston Area when it finished 11th out of 15 teams.

North Pocono outscored Wyoming Valley West, 100-82, for the title.

The Patriots finished fourth in the 1600-meter relay.

Behm also finished fifth in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump.

Allan Williams (300 hurdles), Caeden Messner (400) and Kevin Lockett (javelin) were sixth for the Patriots.