Weidlich earned team MVP award in victory

Freshman sensation pitcher Gianna Adams (16) delivers a pitch against Wyoming Area at West Pittston field with shortstop junior Tori Para, left, in the ready position.

Wyoming Area senior Kaitlyn Slusser fires to first base from her shortstop position against the Patriots.

Pittston Area ended the regular season on a seven-game winning streak that took just nine days and included five wins during the past week.

The Lady Patriots did not play for 18 days early in the season and took a two-way break midway through while dealing with COVID-19 protocols.

When its first game back May 4 resulted in an upset loss at Dallas, Pittston Area’s hopes of remaining in title contention seemed dim.

The Lady Patriots, however, overcome a hectic schedule and lack of practice time to extend the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 race until the final day of the regular season.

Pittston Area completed its schedule Thursday, then had to sit and wait until Tunkhannock clinched the championship the next day, ending the Lady Patriots’ title hopes with a 7-0 victory over Dallas.

In their final 10 regular-season games, all played in a span of 15 days, the Lady Patriots went 9-1 with the only loss coming to first-place Tunkhannock, which needed to score in the bottom of the seventh to pull out a 4-3 victory.

The last week of the regular season included a rivalry win over Wyoming Area, avenging a loss to Dallas and three 10-run victories.

Pittston Area wound up 12-2 for second of eight WVC Division 1 teams and 13-3 overall, which likely meant second when the final calculations were made late Friday or early Saturday for seeding among the eight District 2 Class 5A playoff teams.

A look at the past week:

Pittston Area 11, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Sage Weidlich hit two inside-the-park home runs and Kallie Booth added one as Pittston Area won on the road in its WVC Division 1 finale Thursday.

Weidlich finished 3-for-4 with two runs and three RBI.

Booth was 2-for-3 and drove in three runs.

Tori Para struck out 10 and walked one during a five-hitter in which the only run was unearned. She also had two hits and scored twice.

Pittston Area scored seven times in the top of the first inning, but Wilkes-Barre Area managed to extend the game to the full, regulation seven innings.

Ava Callahan also had two of Pittston Area’s 13 hits.

Pittston Area 3, Berwick 1

Gianna Adams threw a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and Sage Weidlich drove in two runs with two doubles as Pittston Area defeated third-place Berwick Wednesday in a WVC Division 1 game.

The Lady Patriots took a 3-0 lead after three innings.

Pittston Area 4, Dallas 3

Tori Para singled in Tiara George with the game-winning run with one out in the bottom of the seventh Tuesday when Pittston Area avenged one of its two WVC Division 1 losses.

Bella Giardina had an inside-the-park home run for Pittston Area, which led 3-0 before Dallas tied the game with a three-run fourth inning.

Giana Adams struck out 12 and did not walk a batter in the win. She gave up three runs on six hits.

Kallie Booth and Sage Weidlich each had two hits. Booth drove in a run.

Pittston Area 10, Wyoming Area 0

Pittston Area’s Sage Weidlich and Wyoming Area’s Anna Wisnewski were selected as their team Most Valuable Players and received trophies from Sabatini’s Restaurant following the May 16 meeting between the local rivals.

Weidlich’s home run opened the game’s scoring during a four-run third inning at Wyoming Area’s Atlas Field. She finished 3-for-5 with a double and three runs scored.

Wisnewski was 2-for-3 with a double.

Wyoming Area managed just one other hit as Pittston Area’s Gianna Adams threw a three-hitter with seven strikeouts and a walk.

Kallie Booth and Ava Callahan each had two hits and two RBI in the win. Tori Para, Bella Giardina, Skylar Borthwick and Bernadette Lieback also had two hits each.

One of Para’s hits was a double.

The teams were scoreless in the top of the third inning when Weidlich sent a 2-1 pitch over the fence in center field.

“I was kind of expecting a strike-zone pitch,” said Weidlich, who leads the team in batting average (.569), runs (20), hits (33), doubles (five) and home runs (three). “Coach always tells me, wait on it, look for your pitch.”

Weidlich said the whole team has been “in the zone” throughout the hectic schedule and playing Wyoming Area, even in a non-league game, just helped that process.

“My head was just so in the game because it’s a rivalry game,” she said. “I got my perfect pitch and I just sent it.

“I thought this is going to be an awesome hit. Then, I saw it go over the fence and it was just so exhilarating.”

Pittston Area 16, Wyoming Valley West 6

Bella Giardina went 5-for-5 and winning pitcher Tori Para drove in four runs May 15 when Pittston Area defeated Wyoming Valley West in six innings in a WVC Division 1 game.

The Lady Patriots scored four runs each in the first and second innings, then three more in the third for an 11-2 lead. They ended the game on the 10-run rule with two out in the sixth when they scored their third run of the inning.

Giardina doubled twice, scored three runs and drove in three.

Para tripled and scored three runs. She joined Bernadette Lieback, Maura Mihalka and Nikki Dennis in producing three hits each in the 20-hit attack. Mihalka had a double.

Skylar Borthwick drove in three runs.