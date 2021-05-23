National Collegiate Athletic Association Division I recruiting restrictions, tightened up during the pandemic, have meant that Toni Minichello cannot make her first official recruiting visit until at least June.

With the help of unofficial visits on her own, Minichello made her college choice before ever getting to that point.

The Wyoming Area junior recently gave her verbal commitment to a scholarship to Villanova University to play field hockey.

“I still can’t talk to a coach in person or have an official visit,” Minichello said Monday during a break at the District 2 Class 2A Track and Field Championships where she won a gold medal in the javelin throw.

The rules did not prevent Minichello from getting an in-person look at Villanova, Columbia, Hofstra, La Salle and Syracuse. Minichello selected Villanova where she has been accepted into the business school.

“‘Nova had a good balance of athletics and academics,” Minichello said. “I thought it was really important that I had that good balance that will keep me mentally prepared for my future no matter what career I wind up going into.”

Minichello has already been part of the three most successful teams in the history of the Wyoming Area field hockey program, including a first-ever state playoff win in her freshman season, a school-best trip to the state semifinals the next year and a 15-2 mark last season when they lost twice in overtime to eventual state champion Wyoming Seminary.

In each of the past two seasons, Minichello has been a second-team Class A all-state forward.

“Toni’s skill level is very high and she reads what her teammates behind her are going to do very well,” Wyoming Area coach Erin McGinley said during a postseason interview.