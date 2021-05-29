🔊 Listen to this

Tyler Jackson was the winning pitcher in relief when Penn State Harrisburg secured the second National Collegiate Athletic Association Division III Tournament appearance in school history by sweeping Penn State Abington in a May 16 championship doubleheader.

Jackson pitched in the ninth inning of both games.

The junior right-handed pitcher from Pittston Area worked 2 2/3 innings of the opening, 13-4 win before exiting with two out in the ninth. He gave up two runs on three hits, one of them a home run, while striking out one and not walking a batter.

Jackson held Penn State Abington scoreless on a hit and a walk in the top of the ninth inning of the second game, which Penn State Harrisburg won, 6-5, with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

The team co-leader in wins with six also has one of Penn State Harrisburg’s two saves.

Jackson appeared in 18 games, seven more than anyone else on the staff and all but one of them in relief. He is 6-2 with a 4.21 earned run average, giving up 37 hits and just eight walks while striking out 22 in 36 1/3 innings.

Penn State Harrisburg took a 28-7 record into Thursday’s national tournament opener in Wisconsin.