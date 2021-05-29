🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area held Lackawanna League Division 2 champion Honesdale scoreless into extra innings, but never broke through offensively.

The host Lady Hornets wound up escaping with a 1-0, eighth-inning victory during Tuesday’s District 2 Class 4A softball quarterfinals.

Stephanie Nowak and Honesdale’s Marissa Gregory were matching three-hitters going into the bottom of the eighth.

Gregory struck out nine and did not walk a batter.

Grace Maxson led off the eighth with a hit and scored on Olivia Canfield’s single.

Nowak allowed five hits and struck out three.

Kayla Leo had two of the hits and Cassandra Skripkunas had one for the Lady Warriors, who finished 9-9.