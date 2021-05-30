Wyoming Area baseball coach Rob Lemoncelli believed in his team’s ability to get through the first two rounds of the District 2 Class 4A tournament this week.

The chance to host the championship game was an extra added surprise for his Warriors.

Third-seeded Wyoming Area went to second-seed Valley View for a 9-4 victory Thursday.

At the same time, fourth-seeded Honesdale was knocking off top-seed and defending champion Dallas, 3-2.

As the highest remaining seed Wyoming Area (10-6) will host Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. when it plays Honesdale (9-13) for the district championship.

“We’ve been confident in our guys all year, because they listen, they put their nose in the dirt and they go to work,” Lemoncelli said. “We’ve gotten hot at the right time.

“We’re playing very good baseball right now and we’re very excited about Wednesday.”

Only the winner goes to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament.

Wyoming Area 9, Valley View 4

J.J. Hood struck out 12 on the mound and delivered at the plate in Thursday’s quarterfinal.

Hood drove in the run that put Wyoming Area ahead to stay, 4-3, in the top of the fifth.

“We had a runner in scoring position and they had a base open so they walked (Jake) Kelleher to pitch to him,” Lemoncelli said. “J.J. felt a little disrespected and, when he got his pitch, he made the most of it.”

Evan Melberger had driven in the tying run earlier in the inning.

Hood finished with two RBI. He struck out 12 in 6 1/3 innings before Matt Sorick came in to get strikeouts for the final two outs.

“My kids battled back hard as they have all year,” Lemoncelli said. “Then, we got up, we did not take our foot off the gas.”

Jack Mathis ripped a three-run double over the left fielder’s center to key a five-run seventh inning.

“The energy our kids are playing with right now is fantastic,” Lemoncelli said. “We talk about a positive after a negative.

“When we saw a negative, we came back with a positive.”

Melberger scored twice in the win.

Wyoming Area 10, Hanover Area 0

Hunter Lawall threw a four-hit shutout and the Wyoming Area offense put the game away in six innings on the 10-run rule in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.

“I was so proud of him,” Lemoncelli said of Lawall, who walked three and struck out nine. “We issued a challenge to him as a coaching staff because he had a rough outing right before the playoffs started and we saw some things he needed to change up.”

Lawall responded during a game in which he also doubled, homered and drove in two runs.

Wyoming Area led 3-0, then scored five times in the bottom of the fifth and twice more in the sixth to end the game with one out.

Jake Kelleher tripled, singled and drove in four. Jason Wiedl doubled, drove in two runs and scored twice.