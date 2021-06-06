🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area center Bryce Hinkle started at center for the East team, which rallied for a 17-10 victory over the West in the PSFCA East-West Small School All-Star Game May 30 at Landis Field in Harrisburg.

Hinkle was also credited with one special teams tackle in the game.

The East recovered from a 7-0 deficit after one quarter.

This is the first year that the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association split its East-West All-Star Game into Big School and Small School contests

Related Video

The PSFCA also sends a Pennsylvania team against an all-star team from another state, currently Maryland, in the Big 33 Game as part of its annual all-star games for graduating senior players around the state.

The East also won the Big School game, 38-13, as part of the May 30 doubleheader.

Pennsylvania beat Maryland, 20-0, in Monday’s Big 33 Football Classic.

Hinkle was part of an East offense led by Riverside graduate Johnny Gilchrist, who hit 11 of 17 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown in the Small School game.

Schedules set

Pittston Area and Wyoming Area will once again meet in the final game of the regular season, which is scheduled for Oct. 29 at Wyoming Area.

The full Pittston Area schedule: Aug. 27, at North Pocono; Sept. 3, TUNKHANNOCK; Sept. 10, WYOMING VALLEY WEST; Sept. 17, at Hazleton Area; Sept. 24, at Wilkes-Barre Area; Oct. 1, NANTICOKE; Oct. 8, DALLAS: Oct. 15, at Berwick; Oct. 22, CRESTWOOD; Oct. 29, at Wyoming Area.

The full Wyoming Area schedule: Aug. 27, at Hazleton Area; Sept. 3, at Wilkes-Barre Area; Sept. 10, NANTICOKE; Sept. 17, SOUTHERN COLUMBIA; Sept. 24, at Crestwood; Oct. 1, at Lakeland; Oct. 8, LAKE-LEHMAN; Oct. 15, HANOVER AREA; Oct. 22, at Dunmore; Oct. 29, PITTSTON AREA.

The Old Forge schedule: Aug. 27, MID VALLEY; Sept. 3, DUNMORE; Sept. 10, at Carbondale; Sept. 17, at Northwest; Sept. 24, MONTROSE; Oct. 1, HANOVER AREA; Oct. 8, at Riverside; Oct. 15, HOLY CROSS; Oct. 23, at Susquehanna; Oct. 29, at Lackawanna Trail.