Taryn Ashby won her third straight Big East Conference javelin title and also competed in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Track and Field Division I East Preliminary for the third time.

The senior from Pittston Area won her latest javelin title while helping Villanova University claim the team championship May 14-15 at the Big East Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Ohio.

Ashby had her best career finish in the East Preliminary May 27 in Jacksonville, Fla. Her throw of 46.23 meters (151-8 ¼) was good for 27th place, up from 37 as a freshman in 2018 and 35th as a sophomore in 2019.

At the Big East Championships, Ashby improved on each of her first three throws, going from the lead of 43.10 to 46.28 to 49.89 meters (163-8½). With three more throws available in the final round, Ashby was already comfortably ahead and passed each time.

Ashby became the first three-time Big East javelin champion in school history.

“It feels awesome, just the opportunities that we were able to have this season,” Ashby said, according to a story on the Villanova athletic website. “ … Just being able to finally compete at Big East after two years is amazing.”