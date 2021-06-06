🔊 Listen to this

OLD FORGE – Old Forge used an extra-innings grand slam in the semifinals and a fast start in the final to repeat as District 2 Class A softball champion.

Madelyn O’Hearn doubled for the first of her four RBI in the first inning of Wednesday’s championship game as the Lady Devils scored three times on the way to a 9-5 victory over visiting Forest City.

Getting to the championship game was not easy for the Lady Devils, who traded leads with Lackawanna Trail until Arianna Brown hit a grand slam in the bottom of the eighth to end the 11-7, semifinal victory.

When they followed it up with the district championship game victory, the Lady Devils (16-6) landed a spot in the state tournament. They have won seven of their last eight, with only a 1-0 loss to Hanover Area, a winning Class 4A team, since May 10.

Old Forge will open the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state tournament Monday at a District 4 location against the District 4 champion, either Northeast Bradford or Montgomery.

The Lady Devils got past Forest City behind the four RBI by O’Hearn, 13 strikeouts by Karen Sickle and a timely defensive gem by outfielder Makayla Parker.

“We have the best team dynamic,” said O’Hearn, who doubled in a run in the first, singled in two in the fourth and singled in the last Old Forge run in the sixth. “I think that’s what ultimately leads us to victory.”

There were many contributors to Wednesday’s championship game victory in which Old Forge opened leads of 3-0 after one inning, 5-1 after two and 7-1 after four before fighting off a Forest City comeback.

Mazzie Musgrave, who scored three times, joined O’Hearn with three hits. Rachel Murray had two hits and drove in two runs. Olivia Shimonis lined a home run that left the park in a hurry in center field for the 5-1 lead.

Sickle struck out Forest City 1-2-3 in the top of the first and whiffed consecutive batters five times on the way to 13 strikeouts in the game.

When Sickle needed help, other Old Forge arms came through.

Forest City scored three times in the last two innings, but had a runner erased in both the sixth and seventh.

Three straight runners reached to start the sixth. Parker, playing in left as one of only two outfielders that Old Forge often uses, came charging in on Madeline Shema’s hard-hit single and easily threw out the lead runner at the plate.

“What a great throw,” said Old Forge coach Pat Revello, who earned his 300th career coaching victory late in the regular season. “She’s been doing that for us since freshman year.

“She came up big in a big spot for us.”

Parker’s throw reduced the damage in an inning during which the Lady Foresters wound up scoring twice, but stranded runners on second and third when the throw made sure they had one less out with which to work.

Bella Pleska homered to lead off the seventh and Forest City again got the next runner before catcher Talia Piragas just as easily gunned down the runner on an inexplicable stolen base attempt.

“Usually people don’t run on her,” Revello said.

Brown, who drove in five runs, and Meghan Marianelli each had three hits in the semifinal win.

Old Forge went 9-5 in Lackawanna League play to finish third out of eight teams in Division 3, behind District 2 Class 3A champion Mid Valley and District 2 Class 2A finalist Holy Cross.