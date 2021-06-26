🔊 Listen to this

MANHEIM – Kallie Booth is the only Class of 2023 player on the NEPA Elite Rini 17U AAU girls basketball team roster, otherwise made up of players preparing for their senior seasons in high school.

That has not prevented the all-star guard from Pittston Area from playing a significant role in the team’s success.

The Rini team from the club out of Riverfront Sports in Scranton finished tied for third in the 32-team 2022 Division Gold Championship bracket of The Prime Event East, a Select Events Basketball tournament held at Spooky Nook Sports in Lancaster County June 19-20.

Booth’s two free throws with 7.9 seconds remaining helped NEPA Elite get through the quarterfinal round with a 43-41 victory over GTS Fusion Rise, a highly regarded Philadelphia-area team, for its third straight victory to start the event.

The NEPA Elite Rini 17U girls went 3-1 in tournaments each of the past two weeks. At East Stroudsburg University July 11-13, they won their pool before splitting games in bracket play in the Hoop Group’s Pennsylvania Showcase.

Booth’s free throws, late in the win over GTS Fusion, created a 43-39 lead. She also led the team with four assists in that win.

Coach Jess Rini, a Dickinson College assistant during the winter, praised Booth’s effort when the team erased a double-figures deficit on the way to an opening-round, 52-40, win over the New Jersey Sparks Red at Spooky Nook.

“Kallie came up big for us,” Rini said. “I thought she stepped up and handled their pressure really well.”

Booth started an 18-2 run that turned a 32-22, second-half deficit into a 40-34 lead.

Booth assisted the first basket, scored on a drive and answered the only Sparks score during the run by hitting a 3-pointer.

During the Pennsylvania Showcase, Booth went 4-for-5 while finishing with nine points, five rebounds and four assists when the team recovered from its only loss, in the 17U Poconos Division Championship semifinal, with a 47-29 consolation victory over Team Elite.

Avery McNulty, a Scranton Prep player and Greater Pittston resident, matched Booth for the team lead of five rebounds.