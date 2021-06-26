🔊 Listen to this

American Legion baseball felt a combined squeeze created by the continued growth of travel baseball and a year without competition because of the pandemic’s impact on sports in 2020.

Greater Pittston is proceeding with just one team this season, a Senior level team in the Wyoming Valley American Legion Baseball League. That team includes a 17-player roster, which was achieved without any cuts and with the inclusion of players that would have been part of the Youth team in GPA had one this season.

“We, at Greater Pittston, do not have a Youth or Junior team this year,” said Jerry Ranieli, a former Greater Pittston manager, who still serves as general manager of the program along with being president of both the WVALBL and Region 5 of American Legion baseball. “I think (the pandemic) has something to do with it.

“Either some of the players that come off high school either really enjoyed having their summer off or have picked up on travel teams. I know there are 30-40 franchises that lost a Youth team in the state of Pennsylvania this year.”

Youth American Legion had originally been called Junior Legion prior to some rule changes that moved Pennsylvania away from American Legion’s national charter, in the past decade.

The impact is less significant on the Senior Legion level.

“The turnout wasn’t as high, but we did not lose any teams,” Ranieli said. “We still have our eight teams. It seems like the younger players were affected more than the seniors.

“With COVID and all the late spikes after Christmas, we had late sign-ups.”

The league also started about a week later than it normally would have, with the first games in June rather than immediately after Memorial Day.

Greater Pittston is in fourth place in the eight-team league and had a series of exciting games, including Friday’s 6-5 loss to Tunkhannock.

With three wins in comeback, walk-off fashion before becoming victim of the same type of result Friday, Greater Pittston is 4-3.

“I’ve been around Legion baseball a long time and this is different,” Greater Pittston manager Joe Bellino said of his young, inexperienced team finding ways to succeed against teams that include post-graduate players, something his team does not. “We have a lot of kids on the team with no varsity experience, going up against experienced high school players.

“We’re happy to win a couple games, but it’s been tough.”

Instead of tryouts and cuts, the lighter turnout is giving an opportunity to players who are not playing on the travel level, either because their families don’t want to or can’t cover the costs of that commitment, Bellino said.

Mountain Post and Swoyersville were tied for the Wyoming Valley Senior League League lead going into Friday at 4-1. Stripes & Strikes from Hazleton was 3-1.