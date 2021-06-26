🔊 Listen to this

Team Orange rallied from four runs down by scoring in each of its last four at-bats, then turned the game over to Hunter Ralston, who needed just five pitches to record three outs for the save, Tuesday in a 10-8 victory over Team Camo in a Baseball University of Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer Baseball League game.

Ralston, a University of Scranton pitcher, was playing on his former high school field at the Pittston Area Primary Center.

Team Camo opened leads of 5-2 after one inning and 7-3 through five innings.

Wyoming Area graduates Toby Hallman, who started and went five innings, and Chase Yochem, who worked the next three, each yielded two earned runs for Team Camo, which struggled defensively. Lorenzo Febbo gave up one in the ninth.

Hallman pitches at Widener and Yochem at King’s. Febbo is an Old Forge graduate now playing at Mansfield University.

Rob Lemoncelli, who coached Wyoming Area to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association state Class 4A championship game, and Pittston Area head coach Paul Zaffuto are serving as assistant coaches for Team Orange. Jerry Davis, a Lackawanna College assistant, is the head coach.

Team Orange went into Saturday, when all four league teams were playing twice each, with a 6-2 record. Team Black and Team White were 4-4 while Team Camo was 2-6.

The Pittston Area Primary Center field will serve as host of Tuesday and Thursday 5:15 games this week.

Orange and Camo play again Tuesday, then White and Orange meet Thursday.