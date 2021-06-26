🔊 Listen to this

After a year away because of the pandemic. Little League all-star tournament action has returned, including locally where some Pennsylvania District 16 and 31 tournament action has already taken place.

The junior and senior baseball schedules will be announced at a later date, but the other baseball and softball tournaments all are underway or at least have their schedules set.

Most games start at 6 p.m., although there are some weekend exceptions.

District 16 Major Baseball

Local rivals met when the tournament opened Wednesday with Greater Pittston Area shutting out Township, 10-0, in five innings.

The two are part of a seven-team, round-robin that will continue through July 5.

At that point, the top four teams, based on their six-game records, will advance to the July 8 finals with a shot at making the July 12 championship game.

District 16 Major Softball

Pittston was scheduled to host Mountain Top in Saturday’s championship game after going 2-0 in the three-team round-robin.

Pittston clinched its spot in the final with Wednesday’s 16-1 rout of Plains. Mountain Top beat Plains in both round-robin play and the semifinals to advance to the championship game.

District 31 Major Baseball

Greater Wyoming Area is one of six teams that will all play each other.

Action was scheduled to start Friday and continue through July 3.

At that point, the teams with the four best records will advance to July 8 semifinals with the goal of making the July 12 final.

District 31 Major Softball

There are no local teams among the three entries in the tournament.

District 16, 9-11 Baseball

Township is at Greater Pittston Area Monday in one of the openers of the four-team round-robin that also includes games Wednesday and Friday.

Records in those games will be used to seed teams for the July 6 semifinals. The final is July 10.

District 31, 9-11 Baseball

Greater Wyoming Area has games Wednesday at home against Back Mountain National and Friday at Kingston/Forty Fort as part of the three-team round-robin to determine seeds.

The semifinal is July 6 and final July 10.

District 16, 8-10 Baseball

The five-team round-robin is underway.

Township is at Greater Pittston Ara Monday and action continues through July 2 to determine the four semifinalists.

Semifinals are July 6 and finals are July 10.

District 31, 8-10 Baseball

Greater Wyoming Area is part of a four-team round-robin Monday, Wednesday and Friday to determine seeds for the July 6 semifinals.

The final is scheduled for July 10.

District 16, 8-10 Softball

Pittston is one of three teams playing Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday to set the order for one semifinal game July 5 and the final July 7.