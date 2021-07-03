🔊 Listen to this

Hunter Ralston pitched a complete game in the shortened opener and Ryan Petrucci was a key part of a rally late in the second game June 26 when Baseball U of Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer League-leader Team Orange swept a doubleheader from Team Camo at the Pittston Area Primary Center.

Ralston continues to rank among the league’s most effective pitchers after getting the win in a 13-3, five-inning victory in the opener.

Petrucci doubled and scored during a four-run bottom of the seventh that completed the sweep with a 6-5 victory.

Orange went into this weekend with an 8-3 record after falling to Camo, 6-4, Tuesday.

Team Black is 6-5, Team White is 5-6 and Camo is 3-8.

Ralston, a Pittston Area graduate and University of Scranton pitcher, gave up three runs on six hits while walking one and striking out two.

Petrucci, a Wyoming Area graduate who is a catcher at Lebanon Valley College, was 1-for-3 with a run scored in each win during the doubleheader.

While Orange and Camo were playing at Pittston Area, Black and White were going head-to-head in a three-game series at Keystone College.

Black won the doubleheader opener, 3-2, but White won the second game, 4-0. Black then won Tuesday’s game, 11-7, to break the second-place tie.

Gino Marriggi (Pittston Area, Ursinus) pitched a scoreless inning for Black in each game of the doubleheader. He struck out one batter in each game, walking one in the first game and giving up a hit in the second.

Joe Cencetti (Pittston Area/Thomas Jefferson University) had a hit and scored twice for Black in Tuesday’s win.