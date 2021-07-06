The Wyoming Valley Conference had 10 players selected to the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association all-state teams.

Tunkhannock led the selections with five players followed by Pittston Area with two. Berwick, Holy Redeemer and Wyoming Area had one player each. The Lackawanna League had 11 players chosen headed by Mid Valley pitcher and power hitter Maranda Runco, who was selected the Class 3A Player of the Year.

Tunkhannock had pitcher Kaya Hannon and catcher Paige Marabell selected to the Class 4A first team. First baseman Gabby Wood, outfielder Nicole Howell and second baseman Ella McNeff earned second-team honors for the Tigers.

Pittston Area shortstop Tori Para and outfielder Sage Weidlich were first-team selections in Class 5A.

In Class 4A, Berwick second baseman McKenzie Waltman was a first-team selection while Wyoming Area outfielder Jocelyn Williams was a second-team choice. Holy Redeemer pitcher Jen Santuk was a first-team pick in Class 3A.

Besides Runco, other Lackawanna League players honored were:

Class 2A: Holy Cross shortstop Carly Wywoda and outfielder Kaci Kranson, both first-team selections. Elk Lake third basemen Jenna Newhart was picked to the first team, while second baseman Charity Kasson made the second team.

Class 5A: Abington Heights outfielder Bryn Styles (first team), designated player Rachel McDonald (second team) and pitcher Ava Leach (second team). West Scranton pitcher Mia Butka, second baseman Olivia Dougher and first baseman Gianna Russo — all second team.