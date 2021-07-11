Duryea will host a Little League Major Baseball championship doubleheader Monday.
Greater Wyoming Area will play Back Mountain National for the District 31 championship at 5:40 p.m.
Township and Greater Pittston Area meet for the District 16 title at 8 p.m.
Both games will be televised locally by Fox 38 WQMY.
Greater Wyoming Area also made the District 31 championship games in 9-11 and 8-10-year-old baseball. Those games were scheduled to be played Saturday, after presstime for this edition.
Greater Pittston Area made the District 16 baseball final for 9-11-year-olds, which was also scheduled for Saturday.
District 31 Major Baseball
Mitchell Rusinchak tossed a one-hitter July 2 when Greater Wyoming Area shut out Back Mountain American in a District 31 Little League Major Baseball tournament game.
Cole Ricko and Tyler Smith each had two hits in the win. Ben Rogish added a double.
District 31, 8-10 Baseball
Liam Gill went 4-for-4 to lead Greater Wyoming Area/Swoyersville to a 16-4 rout of Kingston-Forty Fort.
David Favata and Luke Stronski also had four hits while Nate Lewis and winning pitcher Divon Kivak had two each.
GWA/Swoyersville edged Back Mountain American, 7-6, in Wednesday’s semifinals.
Nathan Lewis tied the game in the fifth inning with a run-scoring double and Drew Ricko followed with the game-winning, RBI triple.
Brady Lynch and Favata had two hits each.
Gill struck out five in two innings while earning the pitching win.
District 16, 9-10 Baseball
Mountain Top defeated Township, 17-2.
District 16, 8-10 Softball
Three Mountain Top pitchers combined on a no-hitter in Wednesday’s 15-0, four-inning victory over Greater Pittston.
Region 5 Major Softball
North Pocono defeated Pittston, 5-1.