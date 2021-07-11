🔊 Listen to this

Duryea will host a Little League Major Baseball championship doubleheader Monday.

Greater Wyoming Area will play Back Mountain National for the District 31 championship at 5:40 p.m.

Township and Greater Pittston Area meet for the District 16 title at 8 p.m.

Both games will be televised locally by Fox 38 WQMY.

Greater Wyoming Area also made the District 31 championship games in 9-11 and 8-10-year-old baseball. Those games were scheduled to be played Saturday, after presstime for this edition.

Greater Pittston Area made the District 16 baseball final for 9-11-year-olds, which was also scheduled for Saturday.

District 31 Major Baseball

Mitchell Rusinchak tossed a one-hitter July 2 when Greater Wyoming Area shut out Back Mountain American in a District 31 Little League Major Baseball tournament game.

Cole Ricko and Tyler Smith each had two hits in the win. Ben Rogish added a double.

District 31, 8-10 Baseball

Liam Gill went 4-for-4 to lead Greater Wyoming Area/Swoyersville to a 16-4 rout of Kingston-Forty Fort.

David Favata and Luke Stronski also had four hits while Nate Lewis and winning pitcher Divon Kivak had two each.

GWA/Swoyersville edged Back Mountain American, 7-6, in Wednesday’s semifinals.

Nathan Lewis tied the game in the fifth inning with a run-scoring double and Drew Ricko followed with the game-winning, RBI triple.

Brady Lynch and Favata had two hits each.

Gill struck out five in two innings while earning the pitching win.

District 16, 9-10 Baseball

Mountain Top defeated Township, 17-2.

District 16, 8-10 Softball

Three Mountain Top pitchers combined on a no-hitter in Wednesday’s 15-0, four-inning victory over Greater Pittston.

Region 5 Major Softball

North Pocono defeated Pittston, 5-1.