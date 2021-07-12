🔊 Listen to this

GPA catcher Jacoby Harnen makes a catch in front of the Township dugout the foul ball was hit by Township’s Ethan Swan in the second inning Monday night.

Jody Bradley started on the mound for Township against GPA in the District 16 Little League major baseball championship game Monday night at Duryea Little League.

Township’s Gianni Bartorillo reacts to tieing GPA 2-2 in the second inning as Brennon Callahan makes his way back to the dugout.

DURYEA — The only thing able to stop Greater Pittston Area on Monday night was a power outage.

But even that was for only 20 minutes. Once the juice was restored to the lights at Duryea Little League, GPA continued its surge until defeating Township 13-2 in five innings for the District 16 Little League major baseball championship.

GPA will join District 31 champion Back Mountain National, D17 champion Abington and D32 champ Lakeland in the Section 5 tournament starting Friday.

GPA was well on its way to breaking open a close game in the third inning when the lights on the pole in left field went out. Then the lights behind the first base dugout did the same followed by the others.

The game was delayed about 20 minutes, but the unexpected break didn’t bother GPA. Kellen Kroski completed the six-run inning with a RBI single. Gavin Wardecki knocked in two runs in the inning before the blackout.

Until the outburst, GPA was tied 2-2 with Township, a team it defeated 10-0 to start the tournament.

GPA took a 2-0 lead in the second when Jacoby Harnen led off the inning with a home run and John Jadus and Max Gordon pulled off a double steal, with Jadus scoring.

Township, though, battled back to knot the game 2-2. Brennan Callahan reached on a fielder’s choice and Joey Bradley got aboard on an error. Both scored on Nate Burnett’s single to left.

“Up to this point, I think we were 81-4 run-wise,” GPA manager Joe Rusincovitch said. “It’s good to face some adversity. It’s good to see the kids battle through it and get to the other side. I got two kids gunned down at home in the first inning. Got a little too aggressive there.”

No need to worry the way GPA’s Nick Innamorati was pitching. After giving up the two-run single to Burnett, Innamorati used his polished delivery to retire seven in a row with the last five via strikeout. Township’s Marcus Collins ended the streak with a single to left to start the fifth.

“He barely has a pulse when he goes out to the mound,” Rusincovitch said. “He’s always calm and cool. He just has a very good body demeanor when he pitches. He’s just a gamer and every time he hits that mound he is so competitive he just wants to go at it.”

Innamorati got the next two batters and recorded his eighth strikeout before exiting with two outs in the fifth and 68 pitches thrown. Reliever Kellen Kroski got the final batter on a soft liner to second to end the game due to the 10-run rule.

Kroski also helped GPA reach the 10-run rule with one of four singles in a four-run fifth. Max Gordon also singled, while Wardecki knocked his his third run with a single and Harnen plated two more with a single. Harnen also finished with three RBI.

District 16 Major Baseball Championship

Greater Pittston Area 13, Township 2 (5 inn.)

GPA`AB`R`H`BI

Innamorati p`3`0`0`0

Kroski 3b`2`2`2`1

Aftewicz ss`3`2`2`0

Wardecki 1b`3`1`2`3

Harnen c`3`2`2`3

Rusincovitch rf`3`0`1`0

Scagliotti ph`0`1`0`0

Jadus cf`3`1`1`0

Opiela ph`1`0`0`0

Tonte rf`2`0`0`0

Rosencrance ph`1`0`0`1

Gordon 2b`1`1`0`0

Scharddien ph`1`2`1`0

Totals`27`13`12`8

Township`AB`R`H`BI

Bartorillo cf`3`0`0`0

Liska lf`2`0`0`0

Cocco ph`1`0`0`0

Marranca ss`1`0`0`0

Noone 3b`2`0`0`0

Mihalka c`2`0`1`0

Callahan 1b`2`1`0`0

Swan 2b`1`0`0`0

Elliott ph`1`0`0`0

Bradley p`1`1`0`0

Collins ph`1`0`1`0

Saporito rf`0`0`0`0

Burnett ph`1`0`1`2

Totals`18`2`3`2

Greater Pittston Area`026`14 — 13

Township`020`00 — 2

2B — Aftewicz. HR — Harnen.

GPA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Innamorati W`4.2`3`2`2`1`8

Kroski`0.1`0`0`0`0`0

Township`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Bradley L`2.0`5`7`5`3`3

Marranca`3.0`7`6`5`1`6