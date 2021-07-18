🔊 Listen to this

Greater Pittston fell short of the Region 5 Senior American Legion Baseball playoffs.

After finishing 5-8 for sixth place out of eight teams, Greater Pittston entered the Wyoming Valley League’s open tournament for three regional berths.

Stripes & Strikes defeated Greater Pittston, 5-4, July 9 to open that tournament.

Greater Pittston tried to work its way back through the losers’ bracket with a 5-1 win over Nanticoke, but a 10-run loss to Wilkes-Barre/Plains ended the season.

Mountain Post won its last eight games to finish first at 11-1, followed by: Swoyersville 8-4, Stripes & Strikes 7-5, Back Mountain 6-5, Tunkhannock 6-5, Greater Pittston 5-8, Wilkes-Barre/Plains 2-9 and Nanticoke 2-10.

Mountain Post and Swoyersville represented the league in the Region 5 tournament, along with Wilkes-Barre/Plains, which finished third in the league’s playoff tournament.

The Region 5 Tournament began Friday in Bloomsburg.