🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON — Wyoming Area’s Steph Nowak and Kaitlyn Slusser each had a hit Thursday night while playing for the Luzerne team in a 7-6 loss to Lackawanna in the softball contest that wrapped up a doubleheader at Connell Park.

The game concluded the Lackawanna vs. Luzerne Baseball and Softball Senior All-Star Games at Connell Park. The doubleheader, presented by 570 Sports Show LLC, stretched beyond the county borders to feature recent graduates of Wyoming Valley Conference and Lackawanna League schools.

Bailey White from Abington Heights led off the bottom of the seventh by lining a game-winning home run over the left-field fence.

White and Berwick’s Katie Starr, who drove in two Luzerne runs and scored the tying run in the top of the sixth, were named Most Valuable Players of their teams.

Related Video

Nowak and Slusser were part of the 10-player Luzerne team with Nowak serving as pitcher the entire game.

Slusser started in right field, took a break defensively and returned to play second base.

Nowak gave up seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits and a walk while striking out two in six-plus innings. She was 1-for-3 at the plate, singling through the right side to lead off the top of the sixth, starting a three-run rally that forced a 6-6 tie in the game that Lackawanna led 5-0 after two innings.

Slusser was 1-for-3 with the last Luzerne hit. She singled with one out in the top of the seventh with the game still tied and made it as far as second base where she was stranded.

White finished 2-for-3 with a double, home run, two RBI and two runs scored. She also excelled in center field, throwing out Hazleton Area’s Olivia Wolk at the plate in the fifth inning to prevent a Slusser sacrifice fly.