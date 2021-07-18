🔊 Listen to this

Luke Kopetchny heads to home after hitting a grand slam in the first inning against Back Mountain National.

Nick Bednar Jimmy Youngblood and Brady Ecenrade celebrate the Back Mountain National 10-6 win over GWA at the Duryea Little League Field.

DURYEA — Greater Wyoming Area could not have had a better start.

A grand slam by Luke Kopetchny, the fourth batter of the game, created a 4-0 lead.

Even with a whole game to play, the four-run handicap seemed enormous for Back Mountain National to overcome.

BMN, however, did not allow another runner to cross the plate on the way to a 10-4 victory Monday in the Pennsylvania District 31 Little League Major Baseball championship game.

All the BMN runs were scored in the fourth and fifth innings.

“I knew we could come back from a lot when we were down because we’ve done that in all of our games,” BMN manager Nick Bednar said. “As soon as we started getting hits, we started getting some momentum and getting in a groove.”

The first three GWA batters walked, leading to a quick pitching change.

Kopetchny greeted reliever Nick Bednar with a home run over the fence in left-center field.

Bednar settled in from there, allowing just three more hits while striking out eight and holding GWA scoreless the rest of the way.

GWA had two more runners on, trying to add to the lead in the first inning, but Bednar got out of the jam.

Jackson Johns had a game-tying, two-run single for BMN in the seven-run fourth inning. Brady Eckenrode followed with a two-run double for the lead. A Bednar double drove in Eckenrode.

Dylan Chapman’s two-run double highlighted the three-run fifth.

Kopetchny had two of the four GWA hits.

Ben Rogish and Chase Krogulski had the other two.

SECTION 5 MAJOR BASEBALL

The four-team event to qualify for the state tournament is being held at Back Mountain National in Dallas.

Greater Pittston Area was scheduled to open against District 32 champion Lakeland.

Back Mountain National and Abington completed the bracket.

The tournament is scheduled to run through Tuesday.

SECTION 5, 9-11-YEAR-OLD BASEBALL

Greater Pittston Area is part of the tournament, which runs through Tuesday at Harveys Lake.

GPA was scheduled to open against Wayne Highlands in a four-team, double-elimination tournament that also includes Back Mountain National and Abington.