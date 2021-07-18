🔊 Listen to this

Joe Cencetti contributed offensively in the two most recent victories for Team Black, which combined its five-game winning streak with Team Orange’s five-game losing streak to take over first place in the Baseball U of Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer Baseball League.

Cencetti, a Pittston Area graduate who plays at National Collegiate Athletic Association Division II Thomas Jefferson University, was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in the second game of a July 10 doubleheader at Keystone College when Black shut out Team Camo, 7-0, to take sole possession of first place.

The streaks continued when the former leader and current leader went head-to-head, again at Keystone, Tuesday.

Cencetti was 1-for-4 in the win.

Hunter Ralston, from Pittston Area and the University of Scranton, pitched for Orange in the loss. He gave up a run on three hits while walking three and striking out three in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

Wyoming Area graduate Toby Hallman and Old Forge graduate Lorenzo Febbo combined on a four-hitter Tuesday when Camo defeated White, 9-2, at the Pittston Area Primary Center.

Hallman, who now pitches at Widener University, started and got the win. He gave up two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out four in 7 1/3 innings.

Febbo, from Mansfield University, finished up. He got the final five outs without allowing a run. He struck out two while yielding a hit and three walks.

Ryan Petrucci (Wyoming Area/Lebanon Valley) supplied much of the Orange offense in a 4-1 loss to White in the second game of a July 10 doubleheader. He was 2-for-2 with a double, the team’s only run and half of its hits.

Ralston pitched five innings, striking out five and not walking a batter while giving up three runs (two earned) in a 3-1 loss to the White to open the doubleheader at Marywood University.

Black is 10-5 for a two-game lead over Orange and White, both of which are 8-7. Camo is 4-11.