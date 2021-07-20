🔊 Listen to this

Greater Wyoming Area defeated Abington 7-4 Tuesday to win the opening game of best-of-three series for the Section 5 Little League Junior Baseball title at Shoemaker Field in West Wyoming.

GWA is representing District 31 while Abington is representing District 17. The two teams will play at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Shoemaker Field. A third game, if needed, will be Thursday at the same site.

Jake Snyder led the GWA offense, going 3-for-4 at the plate. Snyder also started the game on the mound and earned the win.

Wyatt Dymond contributed two hits and two RBI while Noah Smith added three RBI and a double. Colby Walsh added a hit and an RBI. Connor Krakosky pitched 1.1 innings to pick up the save.

For Abington, Raphael Thomas had two hits and Will Herold contributed a hit that plated three runs.