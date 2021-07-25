🔊 Listen to this

PECKVILLE – Other players put up bigger numbers on a night when the offenses produced more than 800 yards, but it is hard to make a case for anyone coming up with bigger players than those Old Forge graduate Michael DiGregorio delivered in the final seven minutes.

DiGregorio caught the game-winning touchdown pass 26 seconds after a lead had gotten away, then made a touchdown-saving tackle in the final minute Wednesday night to lift the County over the City, 31-29, in the 87th annual Scranton Lions Club Dream Game.

The City had just erased an 11-point lead in the game for recent graduates of Lackawanna Football Conference schools when DiGregorio took it back for the County on the second play.

“I was telling coach throughout the game that I had this play in mind and that I knew I could be my opponent one-on-one,” DiGregorio said of the 56-yard touchdown pass from Delaware Valley’s Aiden Oliver. “I told our QB Aiden Oliver that I was going to be wide open and I was going to score.

“It worked out perfectly. Everyone did their job and it was a nice play.”

As the inside receiver on a “trips” formation to the right side, DiGregorio went down the seam and caught a pass deep in the middle of the field. He angled to the left flag, just getting in for the final score of the game.

DiGregorio, who plans to try to be a two-sport athlete in college as a receiver and middle infielder for the King’s College football and baseball teams, was a triple threat in the Dream Game. He performed on offense, defense and the special teams.

“It means everything for the coaches to have faith in me and to put me in spots where they’re comfortable,” DiGregorio said of the County staff led by Lakeland’s Dave Piwowarczyk. “It was just a great opportunity with the coaches from Lakeland. When we got there from Day One, they greeted us with open arms and made it easy to transition.

“They helped me out and created great situations for us.”

The two-point lead was not safe on a night when West Scranton’s Cayden Merrifield threw for a Dream Game record 362 yards and North Pocono’s Ryan Dolphin set another record with 202 receiving yards for the City.

DiGregorio and Delaware Valley’s Preston Machado combined to break up a pass intended for Dolphin on fourth down with 2:52 left.

At that point, DiGregorio thought the game might be secured, but the County running game could not move the chains and the City put together one more scary threat.

This time, when Merrifield looked deep down the middle on third down, he found Dolphin. A footrace ensued and DiGregorio dragged down Dolphin at the 15 after a 57-yard gain.

The City wound up missing a 33-yard field goal wide right with 13.5 seconds left.

“We really didn’t expect them to score that much because we had a lot of faith in our defense, but all the credit to them,” DiGregorio said. “They fought to the end.

“It was a great game.”

DiGregorio made another tackle in the fourth quarter, had a 22-yard punt return and a 30-yard kickoff return.

Dante Lucarelli and two-way lineman Jayden Rose also represented the Lackawanna Football Conference Division 4 and District 2 Class A champion Blue Devils in the game.

Lucarelli carried two times for 14 yards and hit one of five passes for eight yards.

Vito Gianello, an Old Forge resident who played at Scranton Prep, was responsible for the game’s longest play, an 85-yard touchdown catch from Merrifield during the fourth-quarter comeback. He also had another catch for four yards along with making one tackle and assisting two others on defense.

The game, presented this year by Northeast Rehab and Riverfront Sports, returned from a one-year absence because of the pandemic. It drew a paid crowd of 7,467 to John Henzes/Veterans Memorial Stadium in Peckville.

Scranton Prep’s Terry Gallagher coached the City team.

Zane Janiszewski from Western Wayne, a Bloomsburg University recruit, carried 23 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns to lead the County offense.