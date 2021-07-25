🔊 Listen to this

Brandon Matthews played his way into the PGA Latinoamericas Tour point standings lead heading into the final event of the season this week.

The Pittston Area graduate’s efforts Thursday and Friday put him into contention for another weekly title as well.

After shooting 73-72 for a 1-over-par, 145 at the midway point of the Bupa Championships at PGA Riviera Maya in Tulum, Mexico, Matthews had an outside shot at a third win of the 2020-21 season at the same time he is pursuing the Player of the Year award.

Matthews made the cut and entered the weekend tied for ninth, seven shots behind leader Ben Cook, but just four shots out of second place and two out of fourth.

Related Video

The 26-year-old from Dupont — Matthews will be 27 Tuesday — entered the weekend with a 1170-1003 lead over Conner Godsey at the top of the point standings for a tour, which had its last two seasons combined and reduced to just nine events because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Americans Matthews, Godsey and Sam Stevens went into the week in a position where any of the three could claim the Player of the Year award with a victory, regardless of what any other players did.

Only six players had a chance to pass Matthews in the standings.

A Player of the Year victory in the point standings would send Matthews back to the Korn Ferry Tour where he spent the 2019 season before struggling and taking a step back after getting within one level of the Professional Golfers Association Tour.

Of those six players with a chance to catch Matthews in the standings, only two led him at the midway point of the Bupa Championships and those two, Alvaro Ortiz and M.J. Maguire were just one stroke ahead of Matthews at even par.

Matthews went into the weekend just about assured of a top-five finish in the standings.

The second- through fifth-place finishes land conditional spots on the Korn Ferry Tour, meaning they will get several chances, but their week-to-week eligibility is at the mercy of the number of other players entering and their varying levels of exemptions.

There are also benefits to finishes in the top 10, 25 and 60 on the Latinoamericas Tour.

“I’ve had a really good year,” Matthews said in a pretournament interview posted on pgatour.com. “If I can just close it out with another great week, I’m going to be really happy.”

Matthews said he would be all right as long as he could “play the way I’ve been playing the last six months.”

PGA Rivera Maya’s tight layout, with limited rough between the fairway and serious troubles for off-line shots, figures to be a serious test for players facing such high stakes for the futures of their careers.

“You can’t fake it around here,” Matthews said.

A big final weekend for the only player to win twice on the tour this season would set Matthews up to start 2022 in a much better situation.

“If I can take that amount of pressure off of me going into next year, that would be great,” Matthews said of the chance to bypass Qualifying School for the Korn Ferry Tour.

Matthews climbed 16 places with Friday’s round, passing dozens of players in the latter stages of the day when he played the last five holes in 2-under and the last 14 bogey-free.