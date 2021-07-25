🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS — Abington used small ball to defeat Greater Pittston Area, 9-5, Monday in the Section 5 Little League 9-11-year-old baseball elimination bracket final at Back Mountain Little League.

Greyson Locker’s steal of home broke a 4-4 tie in the third inning of a game that included four bunt singles by Abington.

GPA took a 2-0 lead in the first on an RBI single by Avery Timms after the first run scored on an error.

Abington scored four times in the top of the second, but consecutive singles by David Homschek and Gavin Gisolfi rallied GPA into a 4-4 tie.

The last GPA run in the fifth was the result of a Gisolfi single, Timms double and wild pitch.

The loss was the second straight for GPA, which fell, 6-1, July 18 to host and eventual champion Back Mountain National in the winners’ bracket final.

Colby Shook threw a two-hitter for Back Mountain.

Both teams were hitless through three innings with Shook and GPA’s Gisolfi starting strong.

Back Mountain scored three times in the fourth and Shook carried a no-hitter into the fifth before Chris Shovlin broke it up with a double.

Homschek singled to drive in C.J. Stevenson with the only GPA run in the sixth inning.

GPA opened with a 9-7 victory over Wayne Highlands in a game that was suspended by rain July 16 and completed July 17.

The game was still in the top of the first with Wayne Highlands up 1-0 when it was halted.

GPA did not need long to take charge after its resumption.

Josh Chaump had an RBI double after RBI singles by Homschek and Gisolfi in the bottom of the first for a 3-1 lead.

Jack Bernardi had an RBI single and two more runs scored on an error for a 6-1 lead after two innings.

C.J. Stevenson had an RBI double, Homschek had a sacrifice fly and another run scored on a wild pitch in the fourth inning.

After being held to one hit through four innings, Wayne Highlands scored six times in the fifth and sixth innings combined.

Stevenson scored three times.

Winning pitcher Dom Salvo had two hits. On the mound, he held Wayne Highlands to three unearned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out eight in four-plus innings.

Three relievers finished up the combined four-hitter with Bernardi getting two outs, while walking one and striking out one, to post the save.

SECTION 5 JUNIOR BASEBALL

Winning pitcher Jake Snyder went 3-for-4 Tuesday when Greater Wyoming Area defeated Abington, 7-4, in the first game of a best-of-three championship series.

Connor Krakosky got the final four outs for the save.

Wyatt Dymond had two hits and two RBI while Noah Smith had a double and three RBI.

The teams had a tied game Thursday suspended and continued into Friday with GWA trying to advance into the state tournament.