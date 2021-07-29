Upper Providence’s Tommy Sergio dives back to second base as GPA shortstop Nick Innamorati tries to get control of a loose ball in the fourth inning.

GPA Ssecond baseman Max Gordon makes the throw to first for an out in the third inning against Upper Providence.

GPA ‘s Jacoby Harnen stands on third base with his hair sticking out of the top of his helmet, waiting for a chance to in the fourth inning. He ended up stranded there.

GPA starting pitcher Ethan Aftewicz delivers a pitch against Upper Providence in the Little League Major Baseball state tournament Wednesday at Valley West Little League in Conyngham.

CONYNGHAM — Greater Pittston Area cruised to the District 16 championship and then, for the most part, to the Section 5 title.

The Little League Major Baseball state tournament proved to be much tougher. After a heartbreaking extra-inning loss on Tuesday, GPA was eliminated from contention Wednesday with another heartbreaker.

Tommy Sergio snapped a tie score with a three-run homer to left in the sixth inning, giving Upper Providence a 10-8 victory over GPA in an elimination game at Valley West Little League.

“I’m extremely proud of the kids how they bounced back from yesterday,” GPA manager Joe Rusincovitch said of Tuesday’s 6-3 seven-inning loss to unbeaten Greencastle. “It was certainly a gut punch loss, as much as we didn’t want to admit to it yesterday, and they came back resilient. I thought we played a really good game for the most part.”

Upper Providence will play Greencastle at 4 p.m. Thursday. If Upper Providence wins, another game will be played at 1 p.m. Friday. The state champion advances to the Mid-Atlantic Region in Bristol, Conn.

The blast was redemption for Sergio, who struggled mightily with his control on the mound. He started and walked Nick Innamorati, Kellen Kroski and Ethan Aftewicz to start the game. Jacoby Harnen followed with an RBI single, Gavin Wardecki walked to force in another run and Colin Rusincovitch was hit by a pitch to force in a third run.

That was it for Sergio on the mound as all six batters he faced reached base. Two more scored on a fielder’s choice and wild pitch to give GPA a 5-1 advantage.

“They’re 12-year-old kids and it’s not always their day,” said Upper Providence manager Ben Ludwig, who is a Scranton native and graduate of Bishop O’Hara. “We grabbed him after that inning and we knew his time was going to come again.”

For GPA, there were no more big innings despite some opportunities.

An out into the bottom of the sixth, Rusincovitch and John Jadus drew consecutive four-pitch walks. Alex Rosencrance singled to load the bases and an out later Innamorati singled to center to cut the deficit to 10-8. That would be as close as GPA would get as it left the bases loaded for a second time.

In the fifth, Innamorati rolled a one-out single down the left field line. Kroski the launched a deep flyball to center that was caught on the warning track. Innamorati tagged up and made it to second, only to be stranded. GPA also stranded runners in scoring position in the first, second, third and fourth innings.

Upper Providence got itself back into the game after trailing 5-1 after one inning. The Section 4 champion from just outside King of Prussia did so with a four-run second inning. The rally started with two outs when Timmy Burns reached on a wild-pitch third strike and ended with single by Aiden Ludwig that scored two runs. A walk and a hit by pitch — both with the bases loaded — didn’t help GPA’s cause. Neither did a pair of errors.

GPA broke the 5-5 tie in the bottom of the second on an RBI double by Harnen, but the inning overall was a lost opportunity.

“The second inning was the inning,” Rusincovitch said. “We should have been out of that inning with 35 pitches and a 5-1 lead. Instead, we had 6-5 on the board.”

Upper Providence took a 7-6 lead by plating two runs in the fourth on a double, two infield singles and an error. GPA tied it up in the bottom of the inning on Wardecki’s RBI single. But a bases-loaded lineout double play prevented a bigger inning.

Upper Providence 10, Greater Pittston Area 8

Upper Providence`AB`R`H`BI

Bowman ss`4`3`1`0

Buckley lf`2`3`2`2

Sergio p`2`1`1`4

Ludwig rf`4`0`1`1

McVey 3b`4`0`0`0

Kenny c`2`0`0`0

Rambo ph`2`0`0`0

Bunn 2b`2`0`0`0

Strohm ph`1`0`0`0

Burns 1b`2`1`1`0

Strezminski ph`1`1`0`0

Schuberth cf`1`0`0`0

Fanaro p`2`1`1`0

Totals`31`10`7`7

GPA`AB`R`H`BI

Innamorati ss`4`1`2`1

Kroski 3b`4`2`1`0

Aftewicz p`1`2`0`0

Harnen c`4`1`2`2

Wardecki 1b`3`1`1`2

Rusincovitch lf`1`1`0`1

Opiela ph`1`0`0`0

Jadus cf`1`0`0`0

Schardien ph`1`0`0`0

Rosencrance rf`3`0`1`1

Tonte ph`0`0`0`0

Gordon 2b`3`0`0`0

Scagliotti ph`1`0`1`0

Totals`27`8`8`7

Upper Providence`140`203 — 10

Greater Pittston Area`510`101 — 8

2B — Burns, Harnen. HR — Sergio.

Upper Prov.`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Sergio`0.0`1`5`5`4`0

Ludwig`4.2`5`2`1`4`4

Fanaro (L)`1.1`2`1`1`2`2

GPA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Aftewicz`4.0`6`7`2`2`3

Rosencrance (L)`2.0`1`3`2`1`1