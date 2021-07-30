🔊 Listen to this

Lorenzo Febbo worked the final three innings of the first game of a July 24 doubleheader at the Pittston Area Primary Center, allowing Team Camo to secure a 9-6 victory over Team Orange in the Baseball U Pennsylvania Collegiate Summer League.

Febbo, an Old Forge graduate who pitches at Mansfield University, allowed a run on three hits. He struck out two and did not walk a batter.

Chase Yochem, a Wyoming Area graduate who plays at King’s College, also contributed to the win. He was 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored.

Orange won the second game, 8-3, dropping Camo to 5-15 on the season.

Team Black won three more times to extend its winning streak to 11 games while running away with first place in the league.

Joe Cencetti, from Pittston Area and Thomas Jefferson University, had a hit in the first of those Black wins, 9-3, over Camo July 22.

Black then swept Team White, 13-11 and 10-3, July 24 in a doubleheader at Keystone College.

Black is 16-5, followed by White at 10-10, Orange 10-11 and Camo 5-15.