🔊 Listen to this

A swimmer from Florida won an Olympic medal in Japan July 24 and a family in Old Forge celebrated.

Emma Weyant, a University of Virginia-bound swimmer from Sarasota, Fla., earned a silver in the 400-meter individual medley for the first medal by a United States woman at the Tokyo Games.

Alisha Marmo Hudak hosted family gatherings of about 20 people during morning qualifying and again during the final in the evening.

Hudak has not met Weyant, but knows her mother, Kristi Cardoni Weyant, a 1989 graduate of Coughlin High School in Luzerne County, and has followed the swimmer’s developing career through family communications on social media.

Related Video

Joe Marmo, Hudak’s father, and Herman “Bucky” Cardoni, Emma Weyant’s grandfather, were first cousins who had a close relationship.

Weyant’s medal-earning performance came on the anniversary of Bucky Cardoni’s 2015 death.

“He was such a big sports enthusiast, so that made it so emotional for the whole family,” Hudak said, explaining the mixture of tears and cheers as the event ended. “ … He was just really into sports and my father looked up to him, so we were just all choked up about that.”

With families unable to attend the Olympics as part of COVID-19 protocols, Weyants parents and sisters were attending a watch party organized by the Sarasota Sharks Swim Club in Siesta Key, Fla. while the Marmo family gathered in Old Forge catching a glimpse of them before Weyant’s interview on NBC TV’s Olympic coverage.

“It was so exciting,” Hudak said.

Weyant spoke of missing her family and teammates at home and almost passing out when seeing them on the television monitor.

“Honestly, this is so much crazier than anything I could have dreamed of,” said Weyant, who reached the final by winning a qualifying heat in her only Olympic event.

Weyant, 19, was a four-time high school All-American at Riverview High where she won four Florida Class 4A state championships each in the 200-yard individual medley and 500-yard freestyle. She deferred the start of her college career for a year after originally qualifying for the Olympics in 2020 before they were postponed.

James and Kristi Weyant have four daughters – Emma, Ava, Gracie and Harper.

The family connection traces back to Old Forge through Bucky Cardoni’s parents.

Genny Marmo Cardoni from Old Forge married Herman Cardoni and they raised their family in Plains Township.