Old Forge ready to leave last year’s quarterfinal loss in past

OLYPHANT – The Old Forge Blue Devils may be torn at times early this football season.

The Blue Devils could simply try to forget the sickening way the 2020 season ended.

Or, they could try to use it to drive them.

They could think of all they have lost from last year’s championship team and state title contender or emphasize all they have returning as they try to maintain their usual place in local and state small school scenes.

“The best thing that’s happened to us right now is that it’s a new season,” Old Forge coach Mike Schuback said at Tuesday’s Lackawanna Football Conference Media Day.

In the “old” season, the Blue Devils won LFC Division 4 and District 2 Class A titles. They lost just once and that came after leading by two scores with three minutes remaining in the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association quarterfinal before ultimately losing, 39-36, on a score on an untimed down, then watching the Steelton-Highspire team that handed them their only loss go on to win a state championship two weeks later.

“We’re expecting big things this year,” said two-way lineman Nick Rasmus, who led the Blue Devils with 13 tackles for losses in six games and was second on the team in overall tackles. “We have a lot of guys coming back that know that the job is not finished.”

The Blue Devils appear to be ready to assume their usual position, battling Lackawanna Trail for local supremacy in the smallest enrollment classification with the survivor then moving right to state contender status.

“We graduated a bunch of good leaders,” Schuback said, “but … all in all, we return a lot. We have seven starters back on both sides of the ball.”

With a combination of one- and two-way starters back, 10 players make up that group, half of them seniors and the other half juniors.

“The issue is it’s not what you say any more, it’s what you do,” Schuback said. “The window is closing. This group (of seniors), as freshmen, was very successful. We had a very successful sophomore campaign for them.

“Their junior year was cut short on the untimed down. For them as seniors, for this group, they have to feel like a lot of stuff was undone. They left stuff unfinished. Hopefully, that resonates with them.”

If they must look back, Schuback hopes it is to learn a valuable lesson.

“The other thing I tried to explain to them, which we learned oh so obviously this year is that ‘it’s never over ‘til it’s over’,” he said. “We thought that game was over. That game should have been over.

“You’re in that situation with nine minutes to go in the game. You’re feeling pretty confident.

“It’s over with. It’s done with. There’s nothing you can do with it, except learn from it.”

And, perhaps gain some added inspiration.

The Blue Devils will enter the season with plenty of talent.

Rasmus and Louis Castaldi are seniors who return as two-way starters in the line while senior fullback/linebacker John Greenfield and junior wide receiver/defensive back Casey Holzman are other two-way returnees.

Hezekiah Deitz started at linebacker and was near starter status as part of a steady rotation at running back. Considering him as a starter would increase that offensive count to eight players back.

Linebacker Josh Spindler was the team’s third-leading tackler last season as a junior and he appears ready to assume a running role similar to Deitz from a year ago.

Junior James Sobol is back at quarterback while senior defensive back Mario Samony and junior offensive linemen Cyllel Rose and Santino Krappa also return.

Rose received Class A all-state recognition from state sports writers for his role in an offense that averaged 7.7 yards per carry and 261.3 per game on the ground last season while Old Forge was scoring at least 34 points in all six of its games.

The defense is strong at linebacker with Greenfield returning on the inside while Spindler and Deitz are back on the outside.

The other inside spot is up for grabs between junior Angelo Fumanti and sophomore Joe Granko.

Juniors Cooper Mordan and Andrew Santarsiero are working at center for the chance to join an otherwise veteran offensive line.

Andrew Bartnikowski, another junior, appears ready to step in at a cornerback spot.

Schuback said 6-foot-2 senior Ethan Tallo had a strong offseason and is likely to be the split end.

“Expectations are crazy with our program,” Schuback said. “Our coaching staff has done such a good job putting us in this position.

“The kids have put the time in and the effort to equal that and also put themselves in that position.”

The Blue Devils open at home Aug. 27 against Mid Valley in a non-league game between LFC small schools.