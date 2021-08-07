🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area graduate Hunter Ralston threw a scoreless inning in the league’s all-star game and joined Wyoming Area graduate Toby Hallman as the starting pitchers on the winning teams in Thursday’s Baseball U of Pennsylvania College Summer League semifinals.

Ralston’s Team Texas Orange and Hallman’s Team Camo were scheduled to meet for the title Saturday at the Pittston Area Primary Center in a game played after the print deadline for this edition.

A roundup of the league semifinals, all-star game and regular season:

Team Orange 6, Team White 5

White led 2-0 after 4½ innings, but Ralston helped keep the game close, allowing time for a comeback in which Orange scored in four straight innings.

Ralston gave up two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out two in five innings.

Wyatt Metzger, who had three hits and two RBI, drove in Zack Kovalchik to break a tie in the eighth when Orange scored twice for a 6-4 lead.

Matt Clarke added a double, run and RBI in the win and Duke Stafursky allowed only an unearned run while pitching the last two innings of the game at the Pittston Area Primary Center.

Joe Rossi drove in two runs and August Bednar had two hits in the loss.

Tyler Leonard, the runner-up for the league’s Pitcher of the Year award, struck out 14 while giving up three earned runs in 6 2/3 innings as the White starting pitcher.

Team Camo 9, Team Black 5

Hallman battled for 113 pitches and eight innings against the first-place Black, which closed the regular season on a 13-game winning streak.

The Widener University pitcher gave up five runs on nine hits and three walks while striking out five.

All of the runs came in the fourth inning when Black wiped out an early 5-0 deficit.

Camo moved right back in front with a three-run fifth on RBI doubles by C.J. Peechatka and Tim Cavanaugh sandwiched around a Krew Bouldin sacrifice fly.

Lorenzo Febbo from Old Forge and Mansfield University relieved Hallman and worked a 1-2-3 ninth inning to end the game.

National 8, American 2

Nick Reposa and Blaise Zeiders led the offense for National in Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Reposa had two hits, two runs, a stolen base and an RBI. Zeiders, runner-up for the league’s Player of the Year award, had two hits, two RBI and a stolen base.

Ralston, pitching at his home University of Scranton field, threw a scoreless inning for the winners. He was joined by league Pitcher of the Year Nate Rolka, Brad Richards and Matt Roda.

Ryan Cesarini, the league Player of the Year, had a triple.

Cooper Fiore drove in both American runs.

Leonard, Tanner Walacavage and Clarke each pitched scoreless innings in the loss.

Team Black (18-5)

Pittston Area graduates Joe Cencetti and Gino Marriggi were on the team that led the league in the regular season.

Cencetti, who plays at Jefferson University, batted .300 in 18 games. He had a double, seven runs and seven RBI.

Marriggi, who pitches at Ursinus College, had a 10.50 earned run average in 12 innings over six appearances, including one start. He gave up 14 hits and 17 walks while striking out seven.

Team Texas Orange (11-12)

Orange finished a half-game out of second place, trailing Team White (11-11).

Ralston was joined on the team by Ryan Petrucci from Wyoming Area and Lebanon Valley.

Petrucci, a catcher, played in eight games, batting .214 with a double and three runs scored.

Ralston threw two-thirds of his first pitches for strikes while ranking fifth in the league with 31 strikeouts. He went 2-1 with a save and a 4.08 ERA in five starts and four relief appearances. In 35 1/3 innings, Ralston gave up 34 hits and 13 walks.

Team Camo (5-17)

Hallman, Febbo and Wyoming Area graduate Chase Yochem all pitched for Camo.

Yochem was also in the batting order for eight games. He was 2-for-17 (.118) with three RBI and two runs scored. Yochem pitched in relief five times, striking out 10 and producing a 4.63 ERA in 11 2/3 innings.

Febbo was 1-for-14 (.071) at the plate while posting a 5.95 ERA in eight pitching appearances, including two starts. He worked 19 2/3 innings, striking out 10 and walking 10 while giving up 29 hits.

Hallman has two wins and a 4.15 ERA in six starts as the team’s pitching workhorse and most effective of the team’s eight most active pitchers. He pitched a team-high 30 1/3 innings and gave up 29 hits and 20 walks while striking out 24.

