Pittston Area and Wyoming Area both opened their golf seasons by dropping close matches to defending Wyoming Valley Conference division champions in matches at home at Fox Hill Country Club.

Logan Paczewski, coming off a summer that included an appearance at the U.S. Junior Amateur, shot a 1-over-par, 36 on the front nine Thursday while leading Dallas past Pittston Area, 163-173, in a Division 1 match.

Zack Valeski and Karl Pecha shot 42 each to lead Pittston Area, one shot better than Tyler Wassell.

Ethan Owen rounded out the four-player team score with a 46.

Related Video

The Patriots were second in the division behind the Mountaineers last season.

Holy Redeemer edged Wyoming Area, 183-190, in Division 3 Friday morning behind Alex Martin’s 45 and three teammates at 46.

Pittston Area’s Brady Noone shot 42 on the front nine to earn medalist honors.

Matt Rusinchak and Dane Schutter shot 49s while Mario Belza had a 50.