Old Forge opens the season as District 2’s highest-rated team, according to PennLive.com’s state high school football rankings.

The Blue Devils, who suffered their only loss of 2020 on an untimed down to end the state quarterfinal against eventual champion Steelton-Highspire, were third in Class A in the preseason rankings.

Steelton-Highspire opens the season ranked first, followed by District 4’s Muncy, which went 7-2 last season.

Old Forge opens Friday night at home against Mid Valley, which went 1-5 last season and finished last in the four-team Lackawanna Football Conference Division 3 in Stan Yanoski’s first year as head coach.

The Blue Devils are defending LFC Division 4 and District 2 Class A champions.