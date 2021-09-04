A moment of silence was held just before kickoff against Tunkhannock in rememberence of the former longtime Pittston Area legendary coach Bob Barbieri, who died on Aug. 22 as everyone faces the Bob Barbieri Field House. Shown Barbieri’s son, Nick Barbieri, Pittston Area’s head coach.

YATESVILLE – The tall, drenched grass at Charley Trippi Stadium did little to slow down Ty Konen.

Along with the rest of the Tunkhannock Tigers, for that matter.

Konen ran for 119 yards and scored three touchdowns Friday and a Tunkhannock team built on its passing game transformed into a group of mudders as the Tigers pulled away from pesky Pittston Area in the second half of a turnover-filled slugfest for a 36-13 high school football victory.

“It was like two JV teams playing,” Tunkhannock coach Mike Marabell joked, “but a win’s a win.”

That win included two lost fumbles by both teams, a high Pittston Area punt snap that turned into a safety and an interception that soured a near-perfect passing night by Tunkhannock’s offense.

Maybe the soggy conditions played a big role in the sloppiness.

Still soaked from an all-day rain brought on by the remnants of Hurricane Ida earlier this week, the thick grass stood well over ankle-length in height.

Konen made some slick moves to get around it.

He seeped through the middle and then darted for a 12-yard touchdown run that gave the Tigers a 15-0 lead in the second quarter. And after Pittston Area pulled within 15-13 by halftime, Konen came out of the backfield and seeped through the secondary for a 67-yard catch-and-run on the fourth play of the second half that ignited a Tigers romp through the second half.

Konen later slipped out of a tackle and into the end zone, using a spectacular spin move to score a 15-yard touchdown for a 29-13 Tigers lead. That came moments after Konen began that 92-yard scoring march began with an apparent 92-yard touchdown run that was brought back by penalty.

“He’s a senior,” Marabell said. “Great to see he’s finally 100 percent (healthy) and trusting his line.”

That line earned a lot of trust Friday.

Big Bobby Schultz followed it for 77 rushing yards and scored Tunkhannock’s final points on a 19-yard touchdown run to set the final score with 22 seconds to play in the third quarter, and quarterback Ben Chilson added 82 rushing yards — including a 28-yard touchdown to start the game’s scoring in the first quarter — while hitting 9 of his 11 passing attempts for 115 yards.

“He’s a gamer,” Marabell said.

On a night that honored their late, former coach Bob Barbieri, the Patriots tried to make a game of it with big plays.

Kevin Lockett snagged a 49-yard scoring strike from Drew DeLucca, then the two connected again on a 10-yard touchdown that pulled Pittston Area within 15-13 less than a minute from halftime.

But Tunkhannock’s running game took over in the second half, as the Tigers piled up 153 rushing yards over the final two quarters to regain command.

“We’re more of a spread offense,” Marabell said, “but we challenged our line and were able to find some openings.

“Hopefully, our kids had a lot of fun doing it.”

Tunkhannock 36, Pittston Area 13

Tunkhannock`9`6`21`0 — 36

Pittston Area`0`13`0`0 — 13

First quarter

TUN — Ben Chilson 28 run (Ian Barbini kick), 3:12

TUN — High punt snap recovered by Pittston Area in end zone for safety, 2:53

Second quarter

TUN — Ty Konen 12 run (Kick failed), 8:51

PA — Kevin Lockett 49 pass from Drew DeLucca (Robby Barbieri kick) 6:42

PA — Lockett 10 pass from DeLucca (Kick failed), 0:53

Third quarter

TUN — Konen 67 pass from Chilson (Barbini kick), 10:10

TUN — Konen 15 run (Barbini kick), 2:23

TUN— Bobby Schultz 19 run (Barbini kick), 0:22

Team statistics`TUN`PA

First downs`13`7

Rushes-yards`48-273`30- -10

Passing yards`115`205

Total yards`388`195

Passing`9-11-1`14-24-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`4-53

Punts-avg.`1-14`3-18.3

Fumbles-lost`2-2`7-2

Penalties-yards`4-35`6-47

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — TUN, Ty Konen 13-119, Ben Chilson 9-82, Bobby Schultz 18-77, Evan Montross 2-0, Clay Gregory 2- (minus 1), TEAM 4- (minus 4). PA, Adam Lazar 8-16, Kevin Lockett 1-13, Harry Pugliese 4-12, Matteo Carabeth 1-4, Drew Menendez 3- (minus 3), TEAM 5- (minus 14), Drew DeLucca 7- (minus 38).

PASSING — TUN, Chilson 9-11-1-115. PA, DeLucca 13-23-0-203, Kahleb Murray 1-1-0-3.

RECEIVING — TUN, Michael Sickler 4-27, Konen 2-71, Colin Madden 2-17, Schultz 1-0. PA, Lockett 5-130, Robby Barbieri 3-52, Pugliese 2-21, Gino Truboski 2- (minus 2), Yavon Jones 1-3, Menendez 1-1.

INTERCEPTIONS — PA, Pugliese 1-0.

MISSED FGs — None.