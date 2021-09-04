KINGSTON — Seemingly on the highway to victory, Wyoming Area hit a detour.

The Warriors, though, were able to find the on-ramp to victory,edging Wilkes-Barre Area 31-30 on Saturday afternoon in a Wyoming Valley Conference interdivisional game.

Wyoming Area (2-0) held off a furious fourth-quarter rally where WBA (1-1) scored the game’s final 20 points, including two touchdowns just 10 seconds apart. A bit of good fortune was also involved as WBA missed a tying extra point with 5:57 remaining and had a 21-yard field goal attempt with 3:21 left go awry because of a bad snap.

Both teams had to deal with key injuries as well.

Wyoming Area lost running back Drew Mruk, who had 55 yards on eight carries in the first half. Compounding his absence was the next two guys in line were not dressed for the game because of injuries.

Senior Nico Sciandra stepped in and rushed seven times for 120 yards, including a 79-yard TD run where he started right and then cut back left and angled across the field on his way into the end zone. He also caught a 14-yard TD pass from quarterback Blaise Sokach-Minnick, who finished with three touchdown throws in all.

“We’ve learned that lesson over the past several years, not that every program doesn’t experience it, but we’ve had more of our share where the next guy has to step up and do a great job,” Wyoming Area coach Randy Spencer said. “You definitely have to recognize Nico Sciandra effort here today. Just an outstanding effort carrying the ball and making some big plays.”

WBA starting quarterback Javant McClary also headed to the bench with an injury. Sophmore Mekhi Nelson, who plays various roles on offense, took over and nearly led a comeback from a 31-10 deficit.

“The kids, like I said last week, never quit,” said WBA coach Ciro Cinti, whose team spotted Scranton a 13-point lead in the opener and rallied for a 35-13 win. “You’re down to a great team like Wyoming Area 31-10 and the kids didn’t have any quit in them. A lot of team would have laid down and gone underneath the turf and they didn’t.”

After Wyoming Area took a 31-10 lead on an 81-yard catch-and-run by Rocco Pisano on the first play of the fourth quarter, the Wolfpack started their comeback bid.

Nelson, who had an outstanding varsity debut in the season opener vs. Scranton, scored five plays later on a 35-yard scramble to move WBA within 31-17 with 10:24 left in the fourth quarter. Kicker Evan Corcoran dropped the ensuing kickoff over the front line of Warriors and well short of the return men. Mike Andrzejewski pounced on the loose ball, giving the Wolfpack possession at the Wyoming Area 23-yard line. Nelson scored on a run on the next play, as WBA scored its second TD in a 10-second span to move within 31-24.

Wyoming Area went three-and-out on its next series and WBA took over at Wyoming Area’s 38 after a punt. Nelson scored on a 5-yard run six plays later, but a missed extra point allowed the Warriors to retain a 31-30 lead with 5:07 remaining.

The sigh of relief turned into nervousness when Wyoming Area fumbled on its first play from scrimmage after the score. Andrzejewski recovered, setting up the Wolpack at the Wyoming Area 22.

A 10-yard pass from Nelson to running back Howie Shiner, which was supposed to be an option pitch but was thrown slightly forward, set up a first-and-goal at the 8. Two runs yielded four yards and a third-down pass missed the mark, setting up Corcoran for a 21-yard field goal with 3:21 left.

But after so much went wrong for Wyoming Area in the fourth quarter, something finally went right. A bad snap forced holder Ariel Lopez, a backup quarterback who was in there because of McClary’s injury, to improvise. His pass fell incomplete and Wyoming Area was able to run out the remaining clock.

Sokach-Minnick finished 5 of 7 for 169 yards. His 65-yard TD pass to John Morgan and the 81-yarder Pisano were catch-and-runs where the receivers put matador moves on their final defender.

WBA’s first touchdown came on a 13-yard interception return by defensive lineman Ian Bednar. Naquon Johnson deflected a pass right to Bendar, who ran in untouched.

Wyoming Area 31, Wilkes-Barre Area 30

Wyoming Area`0`10`14`7 — 31

Wilkes-Barre Area`0`10`0`0 — 0

Second quarter

WA — Jayden Rusyn 27 FG, 9:52

WBA— Ian Bednar 13 interception return (Evan Corcoran kick), 6:12

WA — Nico Sciandra 14 pass from Blaise Sokach-Minnick (Rusyn kick), 1:02

WBA — Corcoran 30 FG, 0:00

Third quarter

WA — Sciandra 79 run (Rusyn kick), 11:09

WA — John Morgan 65 pass from Sokach-Minnick (Rusyn kick), 8:06

Fourth quarter

WA — Rocco Pisano 81 pass from Sokach-Minnick (Rusyn kick), 11:27

WBA — Mekhi Nelson 35 run (Corcoran kick), 10:24

WBA — Nelson 23 run (Corcoran kick), 10:14

WBA — Nelson 5 run (kick failed), 5:57

Team statistics`WA`WBA

First downs`15`17

Rushes-yards`39-258`32-207

Passing yards`169`103

Total yards`427`310

Passing`5-8-1`10-13-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`2-18

Punts-avg.`3-26`6-28.8

Fumbles-lost`1-1`0-0

Penalties-yards`10-71`7-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Wyoming Area, Drew Mruk 8-55, Aaron Crossley 6-11, Pisano 7-33, Sokach-Minnick 9-43, Sciandra 7-120, team 2-(minus-4). WBA, Javant McClary 5-8, Nelson 15-106, Howie Shiner 10-91, Naquan Johnson 2-2.

PASSING — Wyoming Area, Sokach-Minnick 5-7-1-169, Sciandra 0-1-0-0. WBA, McClary 6-6-0-62, Nelson 4-6-0-41, Arvil Lopez 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — Wyoming Area, Pisano 3-90, Sciandra 1-14, Morgan 1-65. WBA, Nelson 1-23, Naquon Johnson 5-43, Sincere Williams 2-12, Mike Andrzejewski 1-14, Shiner 1-10.

INTERCEPTIONS — Bednar 1-13.

MISSED FGs — none.