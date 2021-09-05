🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area plays its football home opener Friday night against Wyoming Valley Conference Class 3A opponent Nanticoke.

The Warriors opened their season with two straight road games against Class 6A opponents. They defeated Hazleton Area, 35-7, and were scheduled to play against Wilkes-Barre Area Saturday in a game that ended after presstime for this edition.

Nanticoke is off to an 0-2 start.

The only points the Trojans have scored were after falling behind 49-0 at halftime of an opening, 49-9 loss to Scranton Prep. Nanticoke lost Friday at Lake-Lehman, 15-0.

Nanticoke got off to a similarly difficult start last year, losing its first three by a total of 132-23 before recovering somewhat to go 2-6.

The Trojans return three starting offensive linemen and three of their top four rushers from last year’s team, which struggled through the air.

Wyoming Area won last year’s meeting, 42-7.

The Warriors carried 33 times for 377 yards in that rout, led by two returnees to this year’s team. Leo Haros carried eight times for 133 yards and a touchdown while Drew Mruk ran seven times for 82 yards and two touchdowns.